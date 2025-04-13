I love recommending books. I am reading a lot at the moment, mainly because I recently read 70+ books in a few months as a judge for the Women’s Prize (wipes brow), and I’ve somehow managed to carry that momentum into my personal reading. I also bought a dedicated reading chair recently (as regular readers will know). I refuse to have brain rot.

I recently heard the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner Andrew Sean Greer describe being a writer as being an avid reader ‘but taking it one step further’. On the City Arts & Lectures podcast, he said he became a writer because he is, first and foremost, ‘a fan’. It’s the idea of being such a big reader that you wake up one morning and think, ‘Hey, I’d like to give this a go.’ You want to contribute to this bookish world you love so much.

I mean, same! I write because I’m endlessly inspired by other artists and writers around me and feel pulled toward particular themes. I write because I read. Over the past few years, I’ve really enjoyed books about women craving solitude. No surprise then, that I ended up writing a novel on this very theme. Table For One (out in two weeks! 24th April 2025!) is described as “a conversation-starting story about leading your own life – not following.” (It also got a review in The Times this weekend! The reviewer said I wrote with “insight and compassion” about “two generations finding solace helping each other.” Chuffed with that.)

pre-order Table For One here

What other books on solitude do I love?

Years later, I read the extraordinary food writer M. F. K. Fisher's own experiences of dining as a single woman in the late 1930s and early 1940s: “More often than not people who see me on trains and in ships, or in restaurants, feel a kind of resentment of me since I taught myself to enjoy being alone," she wrote in 1938. After the death of her husband, Fisher confessed to her readers that "sometimes I would go to the best restaurant I knew about, and order dishes and good wines as if I were a guest of myself, to be treated with infinite courtesy." I longed to be a guest of myself, but I was far from articulating that desire and I had not yet discovered M. F. K.

— Dinner With Edward, 2020

And, a fun thing: I’m offering you a chance to win these ten books — including a signed edition of my new novel Table For One !

All you have to do is: send a receipt of your pre-order purchase of TABLE FOR ONE to assistant@emmagannon.co.uk by 23rd April 2025.

You will then be in for a chance to win this bundle of books. One winner will be chosen using a random generator by 11.59 on 23rd April 2025 and contacted the week after (by 30th April.)

T&Cs: UK only. 18+. Enter by 11:59 ET on 23/04/2025. Winners will be contacted from verified assistant@emmagannon.co.uk email address only. This promotion is not sponsored or associated with Substack.

Want to read more posts like this?