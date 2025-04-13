I love recommending books. I am reading a lot at the moment, mainly because I recently read 70+ books in a few months as a judge for the Women’s Prize (wipes brow), and I’ve somehow managed to carry that momentum into my personal reading. I also bought a dedicated reading chair recently (as regular readers will know). I refuse to have brain rot.
I recently heard the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner Andrew Sean Greer describe being a writer as being an avid reader ‘but taking it one step further’. On the City Arts & Lectures podcast, he said he became a writer because he is, first and foremost, ‘a fan’. It’s the idea of being such a big reader that you wake up one morning and think, ‘Hey, I’d like to give this a go.’ You want to contribute to this bookish world you love so much.
I mean, same! I write because I’m endlessly inspired by other artists and writers around me and feel pulled toward particular themes. I write because I read. Over the past few years, I’ve really enjoyed books about women craving solitude. No surprise then, that I ended up writing a novel on this very theme. Table For One (out in two weeks! 24th April 2025!) is described as “a conversation-starting story about leading your own life – not following.” (It also got a review in The Times this weekend! The reviewer said I wrote with “insight and compassion” about “two generations finding solace helping each other.” Chuffed with that.)
What other books on solitude do I love?
Miranda July’s All Fours, described as “the story of one woman's quest for a new kind of freedom”.
Amy Key’s Arrangements in Blue on solitude, loneliness and grief written through the lens of the author’s relationship with Joni Mitchell’s music.
- ’s I’m Mostly Here To Enjoy Myself about “one woman’s pursuit of radical enjoyment” in Paris.
The Story of a Single Woman by Uno Chiyo is about defying convention from a trailblazing Japanese writer who writes about desires and nurturing a spirit of independence.
The Art of Solitude by Zachary Seager includes short stories by Edgar Allan Poe, Emily Dickinson and Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Also: Solitude: The Science and Power of Being Alone is a look at how we overcome the stigma of solitude and learn that alone time has countless benefits: from problem-solving and emotion regulation to a deeper sense of creativity.
A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf, of course: “Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind” and I’ve included my favourite edition — the current Penguin Classics cover.
On this theme, A Life Of One’s Own by Joanna Biggs looks at writers like Toni Morrison and Elena Ferrante and the unconventional paths they took.
Last but not least, I have to include one of my favourite ever memoirs: Dinner with Edward by Isabel Vincent about an unexpected intergenerational friendship that saves her life. It also has a beautiful passage about solo dining in it that I love love love.
Years later, I read the extraordinary food writer M. F. K. Fisher's own experiences of dining as a single woman in the late 1930s and early 1940s:
“More often than not people who see me on trains and in ships, or in restaurants, feel a kind of resentment of me since I taught myself to enjoy being alone," she wrote in 1938. After the death of her husband, Fisher confessed to her readers that "sometimes I would go to the best restaurant I knew about, and order dishes and good wines as if I were a guest of myself, to be treated with infinite courtesy."
I longed to be a guest of myself, but I was far from articulating that desire and I had not yet discovered M. F. K.
— Dinner With Edward, 2020
