The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

14 Comments

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Kay's avatar
Kay
8h

Thank you for this, Emma. I love what you say here.

Yes - when I write, that period of letting my mind run wild and free, makes such a difference to how I feel for the rest of the day.

Am looking forward to reading more in your book!

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Stephen Bondar's avatar
Stephen Bondar
13h

This is encouraging, thank you

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