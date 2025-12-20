Thank you so much for being a subscriber of The Hyphen newsletter. I hope you have a wonderful festive break, whatever it is you are doing, and I will see you in the new year ❤️ To read the back catalogue and receive more posts in 2026, sign up to be a paid subscriber.

On 10th June 2015, I got my first book deal, I was twenty-five. The news arrived from my literary agent halfway through a seminar I was teaching. Her email was cool and composed; in contrast, I felt as though my entire world had been blown open.

Ten years later, and not much has changed, and yet everything has changed.

Back then, I was an occasional guest lecturer at the Condé Nast College in London, teaching students about new media, blogging, and how to build an online career, with a carefully prepared PowerPoint deck and printed handouts. I also worked at Glamour magazine (also part of Condé Nast), at a time when print was still going steady. The June 2015 cover star was Taylor Swift. Being an “influencer” wasn’t yet a mainstream thing unless you were among the top YouTubers. There was no TikTok, no Instagram Stories. Facebook had acquired Instagram in 2012, and the ‘creator economy’ was still only a tiny seed. People were beginning to worry about how many selfies young people were taking, and for the most part we were still living in a desktop era—though the Apple Watch was just on the horizon.

As the students filed out and I shut down my laptop, I picked up my phone and re-read the offer waiting in my inbox. My then literary agent understood how ‘online’ I was—we’d found each other on Twitter, back when it was a friendlier place, if still a little unhinged (it was the year of The Dress—remember that?).

The offer came from Ebury, a division of Penguin, to publish my book, Ctrl Alt Delete. It was generous enough to give me the confidence to quit my job. I knew my boss wouldn’t be thrilled about me swanning off to promote a book during working hours, so a decision had to be made. I was going to be an Author™—and freelance on the side.

So much has happened in ten years. Mostly, it’s been about trying to prove myself. Working a lot. Big career highs, career lows, big lessons, bad burnouts. Milestones like marriage and house moves. Changing platforms, new friendships, friendship break-ups, different hairstyles, dopamine dressing.

Sitting here now, typing this, I’m still an author. I still write online. I’m still working with Penguin (a division called Transworld this time) on a new book I’ll be announcing soon. I’ve written nine books and counting. The ideas just kept coming, like a YO! Sushi conveyor belt, and while they’re still coming, I feel I should write them down.

On the surface, I’m still doing the same job. But ten years on, I’m finally giving myself permission to slow down. In my twenties I was racing against myself; now I can take a breath before climbing the next inevitable mountain. I’ve learned how to give myself way more space. My younger self was so enthusiastic, and sometimes I miss her. I used to say yes to everything! I used to go out three nights a week! Respond to every email! The biggest change has been learning to really weigh up whether I want to do something before saying yes—and learning to let things go.

The good thing about doing something consistently for ten years is that you start to notice your own patterns. I know that somewhere around 40,000 words into a project I’ll feel slightly insane for ever thinking it was a good idea. I know I need writing buddies to rant to, even if it’s just on a WhatsApp group. I know I’ve learned to love doing edits. I know that I always cry when I hold my book for the first time. I know I need to write something—anything, even 200 words—every day. I know that Goodreads is hilarious.

Mainly, it’s my relationship with the internet that has changed. I’m no longer as glued to my phone, no longer needing the same validation through images. Instead of being tangled up inside it, there’s now a gap. Distance, boundaries, maturity.

Ten years ago I was excited and enamoured by the Internet.

Now, I am totally overwhelmed by it.

It used to be my playground—the thing I was growing up alongside. Now, I feel like the internet isn’t really made for me anymore. Maybe that’s just a by-product of getting older. There was a joy to platforms being in their infancy; things moved slower. You posted a single static image to Instagram. You wrote 140 characters on Twitter. You wrote a blog. You emailed. You Googled stuff. It enhanced my real life, brought connections, and gave me opportunities to travel and see the world. Now, if I’m not careful, I feel like I could drown in it. I can’t help looking back nostalgically—maybe I just preferred things the way they were.

Now we’re buried in an avalanche of information—AI, endless content to stream, or just general slop. Where once I felt like I was dipping a toe in, now it’s easy to be swept downstream without even noticing. You can look up and realise an hour has accidentally passed in a glaze. I don’t like the constant ability to DM anyone and everyone. I don’t want to make short videos. I don’t want to join the hustle of producing the next viral Reel. I don’t want to scroll a feed as if it were TV. I don’t want to look back in ten years and think, “I made some social media clips.” I want to look back and see time spent well—friendships nurtured, experiences lived, and a tangible body of work created.

Working on my first self-published book, A Year of Nothing, with an agency called Whitefox this year has been the most fun I’ve had in years. (It’s out in January.) I got to create something entirely on my own terms and work on a shorter timeline. In traditional publishing, it can take two years for a book to be released. Two years feels like an eternity these days. When a book finally came out, I often felt like I was promoting a ghost project I no longer connected with.

I’ve also just had the rights to my first book returned to me. That means I can reprint it, redesign the cover, or do whatever I want with it in the future—maybe even include a new foreword. But that book feels very much in my distant past, and I don’t feel any real urge to release it again—maybe in twenty years, when enough time has passed to reflect on it.

I think 2026 will be a year where I take a decade of hard-won lessons and use them as a foundation to build something new. Yes, the world is changing, but I don’t want to run just to keep up. I don’t want to be the tired horse, galloping endlessly—I want to stand in a field, grazing in the sunshine. I want to do things that feel new, exciting, and different—at my own pace. I’ve learned so much in the past ten years, and I’m grateful to everyone I’ve worked with along the way.

One thing I love about getting older is becoming more comfortable with the unknown. I have no idea what the next phase of my writing career will look like—and instead of filling me with dread, that uncertainty brings me a strange comfort. I always figure it out.