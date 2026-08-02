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Greetings from New York. I can’t share too much yet but I’m here for a research and writing trip. It’s been such a fun week of solitude. I truly never get lonely in New York. There’s something about being surrounded by the energy of the streets, the community spirit, and the endless opportunities for people-watching (and so many cute DOGS) that makes me feel completely content. I can walk for miles, listen to podcasts, read my book in little cafes and watch the world go by. The writer Ryan O’Connell recently spoke in Dream Baby Press newsletter about his enjoyment of having periods in your life that feel like a “Bottle Episode” (i.e. an unconnected standalone episode within a TV series):

“Living my life like a bottle episode. As I get older, less and less of my life feels like it belongs to me anymore. It belongs to work, obligations, my partner. In the last few years, I’ve developed a quirky habit of flying to places I don’t live (Carmel, Portland, Minneapolis?) ostensibly to write but really to lay in a hotel room, watch episodes of Chopped, and enjoy a weekend that is not serialized or connected to my life in any kind of way.”

He also wrote:

“I miss living in New York so much and when I go back I basically block off every afternoon for walking. I love the sensation of being alone but surrounded by stimuli. That’s my favorite part of the city: being alone without feeling lonely.”

ARE we the same person, Ryan O’Connell?

This sums it up. I crave this feeling of getting away, and having a week that is not connected to my normal life. I order room service, I write, I watch crappy TV, I walk, I look at things, and then I return back to my usual (routined/normal/working) life. A solo trip always fills me up and I always come back with a journal full of ideas, or in this case, a pretty much edited manuscript.

I stayed at Ace Hotel Brooklyn in Boerum Hill for this Sunday Scroll update. (This is not a paid ad, they gave me a discount for my week and I would have stayed there anyway.) They have also recently launched their Substack called Room With a View—and apparently they are the first hotel on Substack! Kudos. I had a wonderful time at their hotel. Black Seed Bagels is next door for your all your smoked-salmon-and-cream-cheese needs. There is also a lively Italian restaurant next door called Lele’s Roman. The lobby is perfectly air-conned with so many cosy comfy places to work and write. My room had a beautiful skyline view, and the bed was massive. It was the perfect location for exploring this new (to me) Brooklyn neighbourhood. I didn’t feel like a tourist at all. You can book here!

ACE hotel, NYC moonlit at night, the Brooklyn neighbourhood, Liz's Book Bar

I also had a very SMOOTH travel situation for this trip. I was very lucky to have used Blacklane. (Again, this is not a paid ad, they gave me a discount and I would have used them anyway.) Have you heard of them before? I LOVE them. I’ve been using them via my business account for a while for work trips. They are a global chauffeur service delivering a premium experience—think high-end Mercedes-Benz, amazing seats, charging ports, and bottles of cold water, perfect for airport transfers. They are headquartered in Berlin, and deliver a first-class service via their app and website, taking care of their people in more than 500 cities across over 60 countries. Yes it’s a bit more expensive than an Uber, but for special occasions, hey, it really gives main character energy to arrive somewhere in style.

Here are my top places for a wander around this area of Brooklyn:

McNally Jackson, Table For One @ Books Are Magic, writing in Poetica coffee while it rained a little

ps. did you know: I am teaching a creativity retreat in Greece this September:)

P.S. Want to attend a special summer creativity retreat? 🇬🇷 It will be with Rosemary's House - a writing residency in Greece 22-29th September. Previous tutors have been excellent, writers such as Coco Mellors, Jenny Zhang & Maggie Smith. I cannot wait to eat fresh food, write in beautiful surroundings and look out at that sparkling Aegean sea. There are a couple of spots left, and you can apply here or email apply@rosemaryshouse.org.

Pssst. If you’re new here, welcome! I’m Emma Gannon, a writer and author of nine books, writing about creativity, wellbeing, and living life on your own terms. To get the most out of Hyphen, join as a paid member for £4/month (with annual membership) and unlock 200+ posts—all for less than a London iced latté. Every other Sunday, 83,000+ readers enjoy my Sunday Scrolls: a curated mix of books, podcasts, articles, and joyful links. Upgrade to read the full round-up below.



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