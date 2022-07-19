#14 Tuesday Thread (advice)
I find agony aunt columns quite odd as a premise — asking a random stranger who knows nothing about you for advice on a big thing in your life. However, I understand this isn’t the point of them, it’s just one person’s perspective and I enjoy reading them as there is often general wisdom to be found. “Advice” is a strange thing in itself, but it can be …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.