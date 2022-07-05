I’ve written about this a little bit here and there but I am currently taking a 9-month course in all things life-coaching and learning some absolutely life-changing tools. The reason I wanted to do it is because I wanted to expand my certification in the topics I write about, I also wanted to learn more about the challenges people are facing that will inform my writing better, and I also wanted to find a way to be able to help people in a more impactful way. I am not planning to be a full-time coach, but it is giving me the most amazing foundation to take a step further in being able to guide others better in the career space. It is all about ‘asking powerful questions’ which is one of my favourite things to do.

The reason I know this is going to be brilliant for any future clients is because it’s already helping me so much already, as I am using the tools on myself first. I feel like so many people are going through major changes at the moment. There is something in the air, post-pandemic, but also in this time of life where so many people are starting to question everything…