#15 Tuesday Thread (update + video!)
Lol! This podcaster isn't used to doing video yet!
The Hyphen is putting on its Out Of Office!
Hi all! One thing I'm trying to get much better at is sticking to my own boundaries when it comes to work and rest. (Proper rest. Not half-heartedly holidaying while also working). It is important for me to practice what I preach. So I’m setting an Out Of Office for my Substack! I'm off to California for 10 da…
