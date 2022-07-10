#15 The Hyphen: Your Sunday Round-Up
Sunday reads for you <3
Happy Sunday! How are you doing this weekend? It’s been quite the week, hasn’t it? This week on my corner of the Internet, I wrote about the power of reflexology, and I wrote about my experience with hypnotherapy! Hope you enjoy these reads and also the book & podcast recommendations linked below! ps. I wanted to let you guys know that my Writer’s Block Journal (a journal of prompts that helped me get back into writing after I had major creative block during the lockdowns) is currently having a summer sale, at 30% off! Check it out here xoxo
— Negotiation Tips for Writers
— Pay Attention to These Old Women
— People Who Hate Retirement
— Why People Are Acting So Weird
— Move yourself happy!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.