Happy Sunday! How are you doing this weekend? It’s been quite the week, hasn’t it? This week on my corner of the Internet, I wrote about the power of reflexology, and I wrote about my experience with hypnotherapy! Hope you enjoy these reads and also the book & podcast recommendations linked below! ps. I wanted to let you guys know that my Writer’s Block Journal (a journal of prompts that helped me get back into writing after I had major creative block during the lockdowns) is currently having a summer sale, at 30% off! Check it out here xoxo

— Negotiation Tips for Writers

— Pay Attention to These Old Women

— People Who Hate Retirement

— Why People Are Acting So Weird

— Move yourself happy!