#18 The Hyphen: Your Sunday Round-Up
Things to read and watch and listen to
These Sunday round-ups are one of my most popular features, every week you get a list of links, podcasts and books that I’m loving. Someone recently described it as “The Hyphen scrolls so you don’t have to”! I love doing them but it takes work behind the scenes — and therefore these are only available for my paying subscribers. Want to receive these in your inbox each weekend? Subscribe now to join the fold.
Happy Sunday! Hope you enjoy these reads this week — these are mostly the bits and pieces I read/listened to on my iPad while on a 10 hour(!) flight back from California last week. Plus, I wrote some things this week, about the TikTokification of Instagram, some thoughts on not being ‘fun’ and how I make money as a writer. ALSO, enter here to win a copy of Julia Cameron’s new book :) Hope you are all doing well xoxo
— The case for job hopping
— The future of remote work, according to 6 experts
— In fear of forgetting
— Farewell, Olivia Newton-John
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.