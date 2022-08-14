These Sunday round-ups are one of my most popular features, every week you get a list of links, podcasts and books that I’m loving. Someone recently described it as “The Hyphen scrolls so you don’t have to”! I love doing them but it takes work behind the scenes — and therefore these are only available for my paying subscribers. Want to receive these in your inbox each weekend? Subscribe now to join the fold.

Become a member

Happy Sunday! Hope you enjoy these reads this week — these are mostly the bits and pieces I read/listened to on my iPad while on a 10 hour(!) flight back from California last week. Plus, I wrote some things this week, about the TikTokification of Instagram, some thoughts on not being ‘fun’ and how I make money as a writer. ALSO, enter here to win a copy of Julia Cameron’s new book :) Hope you are all doing well xoxo

— The case for job hopping

— The future of remote work, according to 6 experts

— In fear of forgetting

— Farewell, Olivia Newton-John