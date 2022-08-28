These round-ups are available for members of The Hyphen every week. For the price of a large coffee, sign up below to receive a round-up of links, podcast and book recommendations every Sunday.

Happy Sunday! Hope you’re all doing really well. A few things to mention:

This week I wrote a piece for The Guardian which seems to have gone everywhere! I wrote about grey-area drinking and how the slippery slope of pandemic ‘wine o clock’ made me question my habits. You can read it here.

I'm excited to have launched a new Q&A segment for you in which I ask brilliant authors about the books that have made the biggest impact on them in their life. First up, it's Seyi Akiwowo, author of How to Stay Safe Online which is out now. Read the books that have shaped her here . Who would you like to see featured next?

Author and former Twitter boss Bruce Daisley wrote a guest post for The Hyphen on workplace friendships to celebrate his new book launching this week. Have a read here.

Sending love & take care xo

— This is why no one wants to be a middle manager anymore

— How a Victorian-inspired books experiment broke the internet

— I Got A DM About The Man I Was Dating

— Substack helps indie rockers pay the bills. Can it last?

— Has Everyone Stopped Drinking?

— “Am I burnt out, or is this just life now?”

— I love my body, except when I don’t

— How Harry Styles Became the World’s Most Wanted Man

— Your Doppelgänger Is Out There

— Who Is Quiet Quitting For?

— Happiness is U-shaped

— Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast review

— What We Gain From a Good-Enough Life

— Audrey Gelman on Life After The Wing