I’ve had a wonderfully festive day: a long lunch at Kerridge’s with my husband, all the Christmas presents wrapped and tucked under the tree, a few admin emails ticked off, and I’m wearing a new pair of croissant pyjamas —ready to watch Christmas movies in. I thought I’d share some of the books I’ve already pre-ordered for 2026.

I love pre-ordering books—it’s like sending a little gift to my future self. I’ll forget all about it and then on some random rainy Tuesday, a book will arrive on my doorstep and brighten my day. Here are a few of my recommendations, and I’d love to hear yours in the comments if you’d like to share! (P.S. The publication dates listed are the UK release dates.)

The Typing Lady by Ruth Ozeki — out June 2nd 2026

A new story collection from Booker Prize finalist Ruth Ozeki. When it comes to her other work, I’ve only read The Book of Form and Emptiness which won the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022. Excited to read this. (I actually also have a ticket to go and see her speak at the Southbank Centre in May which I can no longer attend! Comment below if you fancy buying the ticket from me!)

Almost Life by Kiran Millwood Hargrave— out 12th March 2026

Full transparency I pre-ordered this book because I just liked the cover. It is as ‘weepy’ as David Nicholls’s One Day according to Stylist magazine and it’s set in Paris in the 1970s. Done. Sold.

FAMESICK by Lena Dunham — out 14th April 2026

I think this is my most anticipated book of next year. I’m a HUGE fan of Lena’s writing—her Vogue pieces are some of my favourite essays—so I have a feeling this memoir is going to blow our socks off. It sounds like she’ll be letting us in behind the scenes of some tumultuous years, sharing both the highs and the lows. The blurb says she explores themes of illness, fame, sex, and everything in between.

Over the Water: Essays on Islands — 23rd April 2026

I love Daunt Publishing and these beautiful anthologies they put together. Some of my favourites are In The Kitchen feat. Ella Risbridger and also Doghearted feat. Jess Pan. In this collection, thirteen writers capture “the magic and mirage of islands” from Tuscany; to Manhattan, to the Isle of Skye and the Isle of Lewis.

My Year as a Fraud by Johanna Swanberg, translated by Agnes Broomé — out 2 April 2026

I love the premise! A “jobless, depressed alcoholic” poses as a guru therapist for a year. Can’t wait to read this one (I believe it’s already a big bestseller in Sweden.)

Good Writing by Anne Lamott and Neal Allen — out March 17th 2026

I don’t always love ‘how to write’ guides (although I’m currently really enjoying Elizabeth McCracken’s A Long Game on writing fiction.) I just had to pre-order this one as I’m such a fan of Anne Lamott’s previous book on writing, Bird by Bird.

Last Night in Brooklyn by Xochitl Gonzalez — out 7th April 2026

I don’t know much about this one, just that it’s based in Fort Greene, Brooklyn—tick! And explores themes such as politics, youth and being drawn into other people’s seemingly glamorous lives. Looking forward to reading.

And yes, my own book too, just for fun! A Year of Nothing by me, is out 22nd January 2026

I always pre-order a copy of my own book! I’m not entirely sure why, maybe just to join in. I’m so excited for this book to come out and hope it brings some comfort to those who read it. It feels strange to release a book about one of my hardest years, now that I’m on the other side of it, but I’m looking forward to sharing it with you. Excitingly, it’s just been selected as part of The Observer Book Club! (You can find info on some of the events I’ll be doing here.)

Thank you so much for your support! You can pre-order your copy here. Happy holidays 🎄