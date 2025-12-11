I love the turn of a new year. I’m sure I’ve said this before, and maybe it’s the writer in me: always looking for an excuse to open a fresh page, to pick up my pen and shape a brand new narrative for the year. I am so into that clock striking midnight.

My brain files my memories into years without effort. If someone says, “Remember when X happened?” I’ll instantly respond with, “Yes, that was summer 2017.” I usually always know which year something took place because I carry a clear story of each year in my mind. I always give each year a ‘theme’ even though I know it’s not as clear-cut as that. I also know because of the song I was listening to, for example:

2005 was the year I went on a Spanish exchange trip and everyone was listening to “Get Right” by J-Lo and that song “Gasolina” in underground Spanish clubs. 2011 was the year I met Paul and I played Adele “Rolling in the Deep” on repeat. 2016 was when my first book came out and I remember a friend always humming Sia’s “Cheap Thrills”. And so on. Does everyone have this? Can you recollect certain years immediately, and almost smell them, by remembering the themes and songs, or do they often seem to blur together?

2023 was a wobbly year for me. In 2024, I found my footing again by working less and building a cosy home life, plus writing and the retreat community. In 2025, my second novel came out, and I began to tiptoe back into the arena—putting myself and my work “out there” a little more. I think 2026 will be my year of being braver and bolder in what I do. I know that will come with its own challenges, but I feel OK with that.

I’ve learned a lot this year, and I’m not necessarily planning on doing anything that different next year, I simply want to double-down on what I’m already doing. Here’s a list of 12 things: