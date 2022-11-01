#25 Tuesday Thread (pause button)
I'm taking an extended break, but I will be back soon ♡
Hi all,
Sadly, the burnout is real right now and I’m in need of an extended break. (I’ve paused billing for now too so not taking your membership payments until I’m back up and running). It pains me to say but I’m going to have to cancel Monday’s workshop. I’ll do a post outlining everything I was going to say soon for you so you have all the info but if…
