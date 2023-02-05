Hi all, happy Sunday! Hope you enjoy these reads. These Sunday Scrolls are usually sent out to The Hyphen’s paying members only, but very occasionally I send to everyone to give you a taste of what you could be receiving every other Sunday in your inbox. Enjoy!

Upgrade for £1.50 a week

Recently I announced my new book The Success Myth! It was wonderful to feel the support — and thank you to so many of you who entered the pre-order giveaway! Just a reminder that I’m offering a free coaching package of five coaching sessions (a prize worth thousands) for paying members only. If you are a free subscriber, you can still enter to win one coaching session with me (as well as being an author and online teacher, I am a trained coach, having taken an ICF-accredited life coach training programme and love helping people get unstuck, using tools to help people make life changes and career changes.) Pre-order from your retailer of choice and send your receipt to hello@emmagannon.co.uk to enter.

This week, we discussed the word ‘empath’ in the Tuesday thread, and I wrote about my experience with writing online and trolls.

Sending love & take care xo

— How to Say “No” After Saying “Yes”

— In praise of dog-eared pages

— Your therapist shouldn’t be on TikTok

— Debbie Millman on the personal brand paradox

— George and Larry Lamb on the power of quitting

— Can laziness make us more productive?

— Finding Joy for My Kids in the Apocalypse

— I Am the One Woman Who Has It All

— In search of a language of loss

— Inside Book Twitter's Final(?) Days

— Top 10 novels about office jobs

— The Year in Quiet Quitting

— What Joan Didion means

— Why I’ve been giving away my books

— We don’t know if we want children, please stop asking

— Clothes for People Who Love Books

— We Need To Talk About Professional Jealousy

— Novelist Bolu Babalola Explains 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

— TED’s predictions for 2023 is an interesting listen, asking questions like who will acquire Spotify / will Twitter implode etc.

— Inside David Harbour & Lily Allen's Brooklyn Townhouse

— Nick Cave on faith, grief, and music.

— Elizabeth Gilbert interviewing Tricia Hersey author of Rest is Resistance.

— I am enjoying Mindwitchery by coach Natalie Miller, especially this episode on expanding our capacity for ease.

— The Pamela Anderson doc on Netflix — finally she gets to tell her story in her own words in her own home, told through her personal video collection, journals and writing.

— Over on Ctrl Alt Delete, I’m still replaying old fave episodes, including this episode with Sorrow & Bliss author Meg Mason, Alain De Botton on the beauty of an imperfect life, psychologist Emma Hepburn on how to have a happy brain.

— Really enjoying Michael Rosen’s Getting Better: Life lessons on going under, getting over it, and getting through it — it’s warm, reflective and practical on how to get through tough times (plus how fab is the nod to Rosen’s ‘going on a bear hunt’ in the title!)

— This Way to the Universe: A Journey into Physics. Finally, an accessible read on all things Big Bang, Dark Matter, the Higgs boson etc. It’s making up for all the things I didn’t listen to at school.

— We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman — a stunning novel about a committed friendship in sickness and in health. Moving, beautiful and real, you may need some tissues while reading.

What are you enjoying at the moment?



Leave a comment