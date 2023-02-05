#29 Your Slow Sunday Scroll ☕️
Lessons from therapists, "literary clothes" & professional jealousy
— How to Say “No” After Saying “Yes”
— In praise of dog-eared pages
— Your therapist shouldn’t be on TikTok
— Debbie Millman on the personal brand paradox
— George and Larry Lamb on the power of quitting
— Can laziness make us more productive?
— Finding Joy for My Kids in the Apocalypse
— I Am the One Woman Who Has It All
— In search of a language of loss
— Inside Book Twitter's Final(?) Days
— Top 10 novels about office jobs
— The Year in Quiet Quitting
— What Joan Didion means
— Why I’ve been giving away my books
— We don’t know if we want children, please stop asking
— Clothes for People Who Love Books
— We Need To Talk About Professional Jealousy
— Novelist Bolu Babalola Explains 'My Best Friend's Wedding'
— TED’s predictions for 2023 is an interesting listen, asking questions like who will acquire Spotify / will Twitter implode etc.
— Inside David Harbour & Lily Allen's Brooklyn Townhouse
— Nick Cave on faith, grief, and music.
— Elizabeth Gilbert interviewing Tricia Hersey author of Rest is Resistance.
— I am enjoying Mindwitchery by coach Natalie Miller, especially this episode on expanding our capacity for ease.
— The Pamela Anderson doc on Netflix — finally she gets to tell her story in her own words in her own home, told through her personal video collection, journals and writing.
— Over on Ctrl Alt Delete, I’m still replaying old fave episodes, including this episode with Sorrow & Bliss author Meg Mason, Alain De Botton on the beauty of an imperfect life, psychologist Emma Hepburn on how to have a happy brain.
— Really enjoying Michael Rosen’s Getting Better: Life lessons on going under, getting over it, and getting through it — it’s warm, reflective and practical on how to get through tough times (plus how fab is the nod to Rosen’s ‘going on a bear hunt’ in the title!)
— This Way to the Universe: A Journey into Physics. Finally, an accessible read on all things Big Bang, Dark Matter, the Higgs boson etc. It’s making up for all the things I didn’t listen to at school.
— We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman — a stunning novel about a committed friendship in sickness and in health. Moving, beautiful and real, you may need some tissues while reading.
What are you enjoying at the moment?
