I’m very lucky to have my own office at home. My husband and I have our own separate office rooms (in which we whatsapp each other ‘tea???’ every 30 minutes). The two “baby rooms” according to the estate agent are actually our creative writing rooms. (We’re childfree by choice.) Mine is filled with cushions and books and trinkets, his is well-organized with cameras and basketball memorabilia and dystopian novels.

I’m sitting in my office now, overlooking my neighbours garden. It is a calm sanctuary for me. I have room sprays to make it smell nice and inviting; the walls are sage green, I have a big wooden desk, jute carpet for easy hoovering, and colours and textures I love. It is a room for both grind and comfort: I’ve received good news in here, I’ve been sad and cried for hours on the rug, I’ve gently stretched my body back to health and wrapped myself with blankets. I’ve danced. I’ve even prayed. I’ve finished difficult book edits and I’ve listened to lots of music in here. It’s a space that holds a lot— I’m grateful to have it and be able to close the door on the world when it all gets a bit much.

As an adult, it’s the closest I feel to having a childhood den again. I have frames on the wall that I love, book shelves packed full of my favourite books, trinkets, memories, posters, stationery and things that remind me of who and what I love.

I love my office. I hardly post pictures of it because it’s messy and imperfect and mine and private. The beauty of having my Virginia Woolf ‘room of one’s own’: it’s like having an adult bedroom.

And I wanted to share some of it with you, plus photos and links to some of my favourite things! Hope you enjoy ♡