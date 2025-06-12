It’s my birthday in a few days, and so I wanted to write a list (I love writing/reading lists) of things I’ve learned over the past few years. For any newbies here, (thank you for subscribing), just a note to say I paywall most of my posts. This is because The Hyphen is a reader-supported newsletter.
Thanks so much for being here and part of the community—and happy (early) birthday to me! XOXO
36 things I know about myself
Going to bed at 9pm makes me feel like a superhero the next day.
There comes a point when you have to invest in a nice rucksack and stop carrying around flimsy tote bags.
I probably romanticise New York City more than is healthy—I blame Nora Ephron, Joan Didion, Sarah Jessica Parker, Fran Lebowitz, and Lena Dunham/GIRLS on HBO. I conveniently ignore the rats, the garbage-strewn street corners and the extortionate prices. I just love it so much, and the way it makes me feel when I’m there.
If something feels wrong—it’s probably wrong!
I’m not great at remembering names, and I always feel bad about that, but I never forget a person’s face or the way they made me feel.
I enjoy the process of writing a book far more than promoting it.
I don’t have imposter syndrome, but I do suffer from a kind of mental amnesia—I tend to forget the things I’ve done/achieved.
My favourite colour is yellow. Because: the sun, daffodils, buttercups.
I am very intuitive (not quite psychic, but almost.)
After a big party or social event I will need two days afterwards to recoup.
I truly feel that my husband and I are enough. I don’t want children, and at this point, I don’t feel the desire for pets either. It’s just the two of us—and that feels perfect for our life together, right now.
For me, happiness is reclining in a wild garden or sinking into a squidgy armchair while rain patters gently on the window—with a good book.
I don’t need to spend the whole day with someone. Even if you’re my best friend! Half a day of socialising is plenty for me.
I love being an auntie—it feels like slipping into a comfortable pair of trousers that fit me just right.