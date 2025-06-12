illustration by bregjesophie.com

It’s my birthday in a few days, and so I wanted to write a list (I love writing/reading lists) of things I’ve learned over the past few years. For any newbies here, (thank you for subscribing), just a note to say I paywall most of my posts. This is because The Hyphen is a reader-supported newsletter.

Thanks so much for being here and part of the community—and happy (early) birthday to me! XOXO

36 things I know about myself