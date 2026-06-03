It’s my birthday VERY SOON! I’ll be thirty-seven! I love getting older!

Last year, I wrote a list ‘36 things I know about myself’— and I wanted to write an updated list for this year.

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Thanks so much for being here and part of the community—xoxo

bespoke illustration by @georgiamaiaillustrations

37 things I know about myself