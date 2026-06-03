37 things I know about myself
for my 37th birthday
It’s my birthday VERY SOON! I’ll be thirty-seven! I love getting older!
Last year, I wrote a list ‘36 things I know about myself’— and I wanted to write an updated list for this year.
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37 things I know about myself
Book the trip; go on the trip. Like clockwork, you’ll start getting homesick on the flight. It’s okay, go on the trip anyway.
For a myriad of deeply boring reasons, it’s finally time for me to accept that I need to eat less sugar.
I don’t always need to choose between two things. I can be introverted AND have massive dreams. I can be happily married AND make time to have an adventurous solo trip.
I don’t have a big friendship ‘squad’—I have a handful of good friends, and it’s more than enough. I’m so lucky. The friendships I have are so incredibly important to me and rare and I will guard them with my life.
Don’t go to bed on an argument. Just say sorry and put your arms out for a hug.
You don’t need another notebook babe, you’ve got ten in your cupboard.
Reading calms your nervous system. PICK UP A BOOK! Being a reader (as well as a writer) is also your identity.
If you want to leave ANY scenario, you are allowed to just… leave.
Friendship is going three-months without being very present with each other and letting it go once you’re back. Life is busy right now. The 30s, especially around the middle, is hectic. I have a feeling we’re all slowing down a bit now. Friends, I’m learning new recipes to cook for you.
Dance. Dance in the kitchen. Dance in your office. Dance at a wedding. Dance (a little) on the escalator or in a lift or in the toilets.