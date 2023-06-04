Hello — happy Sunday <3 I’ve been recording podcasts again lately (for The Success Myth Diaries) and also I’ve been a guest on some of my favourite podcasts to talk about my new book (links below). I’ve been really enjoying it again, after needing a big break from Zoom/recording after six long years of producing a weekly show. Ctrl Alt Delete is still no more, but it’s been fun to casually dip a toe back in that world.

The podcast industry seems a bit oversaturated lacklustre these days — is it just me? I receive a podcast newsletter called HotPod and the headlines seem to be: execs at Spotify got overexcited/overspent and then had to shut a load of stuff down, the Apple charts are full of celebrities interviewing each other about their own private jokes, and the adverts are getting even more weird and annoying. Making a living in podcasting is often tricky as you have to take pretty much any advertising clients that come your way (I drew the line at FemFresh and weight loss gummies, obvs.)

Of course I’m lucky that I was able to step away and I’m having way more fun on Substack nowadays — but I still love audio and publishing interesting valuable conversations, so that will always continue in some way or another. I also love listening to my old faves too (like Everything Is Fine, One You Feed, Bewildered) - many of my favourites aren’t produced in a shiny studio, they’re just friendly voices in my ear. What makes a good podcast for you? ALSO, what podcast app do you use the most? Castbox is a nightmare so I’m wanting to make the switch.

I have guested on four podcasts this week:

Tim Clare (author of Coward) hosts Death Of 1000 Cuts and we spoke about reframing success throughout a writing career.

Annie Macmanus on her podcast Changes. We discuss the book, the power of rest and how to know when to make a life change.

The Midult duo on their podcast I’m Absolutely Fine But.. we chat about reframing the five-year-plan and in general how to navigate transitions and burnout.

Mia Freedman from Mamamia Australia invited me on her podcast No Filter, coming soon — it really was a no-filter conversation!

Hope you enjoy and have fun reading the links today xo

For any new subscribers to the Hyphen, hello, welcome! This is my popular Sunday Scroll instalment that I send out every two weeks — it’s a round-up of the very best links, book recommendations, podcasts I’ve enjoyed. (The Hyphen scrolls so you don’t have to.) Upgrade to a monthly or yearly membership (works out as £1.50 a week) to receive these round-ups plus loads more.

