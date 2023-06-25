Hello, happy Sunday! For those that don’t know this is my popular Sunday Scroll instalment that I send out every two weeks — it’s a round-up of the best links, book recommendations & podcasts I’ve enjoyed over the past month. The Hyphen scrolls so you don’t have to. Upgrade to a monthly or yearly membership (works out as £1.50 a week) to receive these round-ups plus loads more.

I’m back from two weeks away and excited to share this one. It’s full of things I’ve been leisurely enjoying and consuming while on a 4+ flight (I do love a wifi-free stare-out-the-window kind of flight). Below you'll find a podcast that made me think more about old media vs social media, an interview based on a Proust questionnaire, a helpful conversation on rest, articles on creativity/writing/ career stuff and some TV documentaries I loved.

Hope you enjoy and have fun reading the links today xo

Upgrade to membership