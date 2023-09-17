Happy Sunday — how are you? I don’t normally post two days in a row — a scheduling hiccup this week!

Nonetheless I hope you enjoy this week’s instalment. How lovely is my new Sunday Scroll illustration above! Thought it was due an upgrade. This was designed by the brilliant Bregje Sophie who is always a joy to work with.

For any newbies: this is my Sunday Scroll email; one of my most popular features of this newsletter, I always described it as ‘the opposite of doomscrolling’ — a round-up of things that have got me thinking in new ways. Books, podcast, articles, TV, things I’ve bought. Things you may also be pleased you’ve stumbled upon.

There’s been some lovely feedback recently: