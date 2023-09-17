Happy Sunday — how are you? I don’t normally post two days in a row — a scheduling hiccup this week!
Nonetheless I hope you enjoy this week’s instalment. How lovely is my new Sunday Scroll illustration above! Thought it was due an upgrade. This was designed by the brilliant Bregje Sophie who is always a joy to work with.
For any newbies: this is my Sunday Scroll email; one of my most popular features of this newsletter, I always described it as ‘the opposite of doomscrolling’ — a round-up of things that have got me thinking in new ways. Books, podcast, articles, TV, things I’ve bought. Things you may also be pleased you’ve stumbled upon.
There’s been some lovely feedback recently:
~ “I look forward to this email every week, I know that I'm going to get a solid list of articles to read with my Sunday mocha.”
~ The Sunday Scroll is my weekend treat. It's like reading the paper in bed without having to go out and buy it - plus it's just the best bits!”