For any newbies: this is my Sunday Scroll email that I send out a couple of times a month; it is one of my most popular features of The Hyphen and I’ve been compiling these lists for my readers since 2016. I always describe this round-up as ‘the opposite of doomscrolling’ — a curation of interesting gems that have got me thinking in new ways. Books, podcast, articles, TV shows, things I’ve bought. Things you may also be pleased you’ve stumbled upon.
Happy Sunday — how are you? I’m back from a group retreat in the mountains in Spain and feel really refreshed (and also determined to continue this feeling of ease and rest, even though I’m busy speaking at two book festivals this weekend.) I learned tools re: “flowing through the day” rather than rushing through it, and I think it will be a game changer. I no longer want to work or socialize or create from a state of constantly releasing adrenaline. Let’s see how long this lasts! This is a bumper issue of the Sunday Scroll as you haven’t received one for 3ish weeks. Enjoy.
Stuff you may have missed:
Podcasts I’ve guested on lately: I’ve enjoyed chatting on a few really good podcasts lately to discuss The Success Myth and I’m excited to share them with you:
Cuddle Club with comedian and host Lou Sanders. I had a real giggle on this one — it’s a unique format and I loved it.
Off Air with Fi & Jane on Times Radio in which the two hosts lightly grill me about my new book in their signature/direct interview style.
Straight Up podcast with the Telegraph journalist hosts Kathleen Johnston & Ellie Halls which sort of turned into an impromptu group life-coaching session.
Mindwitchery with Natalie Miller. This is one of my favourite ever podcasts, I love listening to the tone of her voice and we got deep. We discuss living with integrity and how to change your life from the inside.
Last week’s thread discussing digital habits/organisation kicked off! What an amazing comment section, thank you so much. I made so many notes.
My writer pal Jess Pan has joined Substack!!! (Author of Sorry I’m Late I Didn’t Want To Come) and I’m thrilled, she’s one of my favourite writers. It’s tales from the little London bookshop she works in. It’s SO GOOD.
