For any newbies: this is my Sunday Scroll email that I send out a couple of times a month; it is one of my most popular features of The Hyphen and I’ve been compiling these lists for my readers since 2016. I always describe this round-up as ‘the opposite of doomscrolling’ — a curation of interesting gems that have got me thinking in new ways. Books, podcasts, articles, TV shows, things I’ve bought, things to keep that creative inspiration burning. Things you may also be pleased you’ve stumbled upon.

Some nice things my Sunday Scroll readers have said:

— “The Hyphen has quickly become one of my favourite must-read newsletters. With so much of our culture telling us how to get our hustle on, I love Gannon’s writings about working smarter, not harder.”

— “Emma's words of wisdom on all things writing and life are by far the most important recommendations you'll get in your inbox.”

— “I rush to read it every time a new instalment of The Hyphen drops— because Emma's signature down-to-earth, insightful musings on business ownership & life in the digital age cut through all the noise.”

Hope you enjoy today’s links! 💫