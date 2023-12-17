For any newbies: this is my Sunday Scroll email that I send out every other week. It is one of my most popular features of The Hyphen and I’ve been compiling these lists for my readers of everything I’m reading, listening, watching and inspired by since 2016. I always describe this round-up as ‘the opposite of doom-scrolling’ — a curation of interesting gems, podcasts, recommendations, ideas that have got me thinking in new ways. As a writer and person who loves to create new things regularly its important to keep that creative inspiration burning. Since leaving Twitter and unfollowing everything on Instagram I find that my Internet experience is so much more joyful these days — and these Sunday Scrolls are full of those joyful nuggets I stumble across! Hope you enjoy this issue.

In case you missed it:

— How to embrace being a lark or an owl

— Elizabeth Gilbert does The Oldster Questionnaire

— Londoners on the regret of leaving London

— Reflections on sober travel

— How millennials learned to dread motherhood

— How Do Adults Make New Friends?

— The "death" of podcasting

— An Author ‘Review Bombed’ Other Writers

— James Cameron and Greta Gerwig in conversation

— Olivia Colman Talks Fame, Dance Routines And Ambition

— Pocket’s Best of 2023: Most Read

— Goodbye, Feminist Blogs. Hello, Gen Z Content Creators

— Taylor Swift is TIME person of the year

— Benjamin Zephaniah’s brilliant life

— Maybe I don’t want another baby ‘enough’

— Women Creatives Thought Hollywood Could Change. Were They Wrong?

— Coping With Existential Dread and Grief

— Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s Chemistry

ICYMI latest Hyphen reads:

— Julia Cameron has a new book coming in Jan ‘24 — Living The Artist’s Way. It’s really helped me during a stressful month. Any of her books having a really calming centring effect on me.