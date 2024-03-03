Hi all! Today’s Sunday Scroll is a mini one with only a handful of links. I’m not reading many articles at the moment because I’m on a deadline for a new book and when I’m in deep focus mode, I’m not in the mood to consume much.

When I’m writing deeply, I put the blinkers on. I can’t read other similar work. I don’t want to be unknowingly influenced. In a world of constant influencing it’s actually quite a fun challenge to not read anything. Instead I get the main headlines from my husband and in between working I’ve been daydreaming, going on walks, letting my mind wander, closing everything off. I’ve just got back from a trip to Brussels where I was immersed in editing and re-writing my new book, working intensely from my hotel room. WIFI off.

I’m at the Big Edit stage — i.e. you are getting there, you’ve done a lot of the hard work already, but there’s still lots to be done, and many many notes. It takes muscle and grit, it takes rolling up your sleeves. It takes self pep-talks. It takes holding your breath and diving in, like you’re going snorkelling. I have always booked out hotel rooms during this Big Edit stage, it’s become a tradition. It’s a luxury but I’ve realised it really helps me get into my intense snorkelling time if I have a few days where I’m not thinking about washing, cooking, admin, socialising, exercising. I remember the author Dawn O’Porter saying that when she has these big edits, she would use the app Hotel Tonight (where you get discounted last minute deals) to find a hotel for the night. I know a lot of writers with kids need to do this in order to get their head down. In general I understand the need to just get away from everything domestic and bed down in a room of one’s own for a few days.