Welcome to this week's Slow Sunday Scroll! For any newbies: this is one of my most popular features of The Hyphen and I've been compiling these lists for my readers of things I'm loving, reading, listening and watching for years. I describe this round-up as 'the opposite of doom-scrolling'.

As cliché as it sounds: hurray for Spring. I woke up last week and as I pulled back the curtains and saw blossom on trees and some actual sunshine, I let out a big sigh of relief. It’s been a long-ass Winter. The evenings are thankfully longer now and we get to actually look forward to a few months of greener plants and bluer skies. I’d just gone for an evening swim at my local Lido when The Guardian emailed me to contribute to this piece about making the most of our brighter evenings which I was happy to write a paragraph for.

It’s funny (kind of?) looking back over the past few years, personally, now that I am entering a genuine feeling of Spring and renewal.

2022 was a bad year for me. Laughing to myself now, I think: you literally wrote a book called Disconnected for god’s sake. HINT, hint. I thought I was just writing about “society”, but I was really writing about myself.