It’s my birthday! Thirty-five today. I’m celebrating in New York and feeling very happy to be marking being one year older in this electric city that I love so much. (I’m here for a month long solo-trip.) I’m currently spending a lovely few days with my husband who is visiting for my birthday, plus yesterday was our anniversary! Then I’m back to being alone, wandering the streets, for another two weeks, with some exciting (bookish) plans in the works. I’ve enjoyed the solitude for the most part and I’m glad to have stretched myself out of my comfort zone. I remember talking to my friend Leyla, who did six weeks away from her husband in Barcelona. I asked her how it was (did she miss home etc?) and she shrugged, and said: “it’s only six weeks.” I long to be as cool and nonchalant as Leyla but I’ve definitely had pangs of loneliness and missing life back home. But I’ve not once wanted to cut the trip short.

I like going away and getting a birds-eye-view of my life. I’m enjoying the alone time. Little creative seeds are often sown when I travel alone. I write a lot, think a lot, walk a lot. I used to think solo trips were just a frivolous luxury (which I guess they also are!) but also: writing is literally my job (and coming up with ideas too.) Changing location seems to prompt big lightbulb moments for me, perhaps something about the new scenery enabling me to look at my work, and life, differently.

Things I didn’t realise I do when alone for a long period of time:

— talk to myself

— sing to myself

— go to bed early

— eat slightly healthier things (surprisingly?)

— watch old clips of the Oprah show on YouTube

Tonight I’m doing something rather fun. I’m technically ‘working’ on my birthday but really it doesn’t feel like work. I’m appearing on stage as a guest at a live recording of the Everything Is Fine podcast in New York with my friends

and

! Long-time Hyphen readers will know how much I love their podcast, I mention it all the time, it’s one of my faves— a show between two friends, for women over 40. (They have broken their over-40 rule by having me on. I’m honoured).

ps you can read my NYC diary here, which I’m keeping in instalments for the whole month:

Secondly, I’ve launched a new podcast! It’s for you, my Substack readers, and it’s called Creative Coffee— and the premise is simple: I chat with creative people I find interesting over a coffee. You can catch up with the two latest episodes here with

and

on topics such as creative grief, memoir writing tips and how to get to know yourself better. Somehow it’s garnered over 100,000 listens via Substack already — this platform really is something.

Things often come full circle don’t they? Five years ago, I did a live recording of my old podcast Ctrl Alt Delete at WNYC studios in Manhattan, thanks to my friend Clemmie. Now I’m back here, and things look very different, slash also kind of the same.

Thirdly! A new creativity retreat! Next year I’ll be working with Aweventurer who organise retreats for writers all over the world (it’s basically a relaxing summer holiday together with a slow-paced itinerary and I’ll deliver my creativity masterclass!). I can’t say too much more at this stage but I’m excited to be running this creativity retreat in ITALY of all places, next Summer. The wonderful author

has worked with this company before, offering her retreats in places like Egypt and Sri Lanka, and I really trust her; she’s smart and she’s got high standards! I always do a ton of research before I work with anyone, and this looks it’s going to be a great collaboration. If you are interested in finding out more then sign up with your name/email

and you’ll be the first to hear more:

♡

ALSO: just a reminder that there is one room left for my weekend creative retreat in Wales in November

! Our last retreat was truly magical and I’m so so excited. More info

.

Right— now for the links and reads of the week:

Your Slow Sunday Scroll