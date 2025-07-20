To receive these round-ups in full every other week, sign up to be a paid subscriber. Sorry if you’re receiving this instalment twice—slight malfunction!

Few things feel better than putting on an Out of Office. I don’t do it that often — working for myself means I’m usually keeping an eye on everything — but I’m taking a proper break for a week in Spain with my family. I’m making it a priority to unplug and be fully present, especially with my nieces and nephews. Here are my Out of Office tips:

Keep it short - you don’t need to explain yourself. You’re unreachable for a bit! One or two sentences is plenty. You don’t have to overshare where you’re going to be. Don’t include your mobile number (if it’s truly important, you can ask people to add the word “urgent” to the subject line instead.) Spoiler alert: hardly anything is ever truly urgent! People figure stuff out without you! If you have a newsletter, link to it at the bottom so people have the option to read it in the meantime while you’re away! ;)

ICYMI, I interviewed the Substack co-founders

They recently announced

. This feels like a turning point for the platform. Clearly they’re aiming to go big or go home. During the interview, I kept my focus simple:

What does this mean for us writers?

Also! The Hyphen is one of The Guardian’s 15 top Literary Substacks :)

