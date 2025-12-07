To receive these round-ups in full every other week, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3 A recent paid subscriber said: “One of my all-time favourite Substacks, I love getting an insight into Emma’s creative career and she has the best recommendations in her Sunday scroll!”

Apparently there is such a thing as “overflexing your ‘no’ muscle.” You get so good at setting boundaries that you end up automatically saying no to stuff you would actually love to do. You realise that the deep nourishment you crave is no longer achieved by just cosying up on the sofa—your energetic recovery now requires being very much active. To rest, you now need to do, be and experience.

2026, I’ve decided, is going to my ~Year of Saying Yes~. I met with a friend this week and she is also feeling this way. We are usually talking enthusiastically about hermit-ing with our blanket, phone on aeroplane mode, and thick socks. And now: ready to get out there more.

On Tuesday, I had a day of culturing sightseeing. I zipped around London from 11am til 11pm. I went (with

) to the Lee Miller exhibition (it was so good: oh how I love creative women who contain multitudes) followed by a Diet Coke and chinwag at a little festive café. Then onto the Banksy exhibition (with

), chatting and pointing and gasping at the iconic murals; followed by a sparkly drink in an Italian restaurant cosy with fairylights. Then an evening soundbath to celebrate

and her

with 20-or-so other women, all of us dreaming up our 2026 plans together and lying down on yoga mats swaddled in blankets. Then, a nightcap! I popped into the Substack Christmas party at a very Richard Curtis-esque red pub near Tottenham Court Road. Darting around London, I realise I am far from done yet with this city.

I’m finding myself leaning more curiously towards foodie things—a long list of restaurants I want to try. Maybe it’s something to do with Table For One and my love of solo dining, plus lucky dinner invites with food critic friends who are known to order one of everything off the menu.

I have just finished reading one of the best food memoirs I’ve ingested in years. I stayed up late reading it over two nights. Gulped it down. EAT BITTER by

is not out until next summer, but I wanted to mention it here in case you wanted to place

It is a journey through Pang’s most difficult moments, woven together with her family stories, Hakka culinary roots, and the grittiest lessons that shaped her life. There is no force-feeding or “tips” offered, only big generous truthbombs for you to unwrap at your own pace. I could not put it down. It’s inspired me to pause more, to make things slowly with my hands, and to be okay leaning into the messy, imperfect parts of life too.

Another thing on the food theme! Last week I had a unique experience, I was invited to step behind the scenes of chef Clare Smyth’s new restaurant Corenucopia in Chelsea amongst seven other lucky writers. Smyth remains the first and only female chef to run a restaurant with three Michelin-stars. She also famously did the food at Prince Harry’s wedding, Adele is a fan, and you might have spotted her if you dipped into the latest season of Love, Meghan on Netflix.

I was whisked (mind the pun) downstairs to meet Clare and watch her at work in the kitchen, prepping some of the fresh seasonal dishes for the new menu, such as an upmarket Toad in the Hole, Grilled Scottish trout and Isle of Harris scallops. The dinner was organised by the team at HexClad (the cookware company that Clare and Gordon Ramsay religiously use) and I was gifted a pan to try. I think it’s a sign of being an ~elder~ millennial that I felt genuinely very excited to race home and try out my new kitchen pan. (Update: I tried the pan. Really good. Non-stick. I made a herby omelette.)

What stayed with me after meeting Clare—in addition to my gratitude for experiencing her food in such an intimate setting and connecting with some of the world’s best in hospitality —was the reminder that working with food is an art, and they are all artists.

🗓️ Come to this London literary event to launch A Year of Nothing with me! 🗓️

As part of ‘Lit Nights’ at Braithwaite Hall, I’ll be in conversation with Isabella Silvers and there will be a book signing.

» Tickets are on sale now . «

