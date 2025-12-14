To receive these round-ups in full every other week, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3 A recent paid subscriber said: “One of my all-time favourite Substacks, I love getting an insight into Emma’s creative career and she has the best recommendations in her Sunday scroll!”

A friend of mine, the artist Anna Brones, sent me a notepad with the words “permission slip” printed across the top. Whenever I’m feeling emotionally cornered, I remember it’s there—on my desk, with a pen beside it. It reminds me that I’m free to give myself permission whenever I need it: permission to take Fridays off; permission to read a chunk of a novel in my favourite chair before cleaning my office; permission to see no one for a few days after Christmas; permission to book a January trip to Barcelona and let some warmth sink into my bones.

I hope you’re able to give yourself permission to stay sane this Christmas and holiday season, however that looks like for you. This time of year can be a lot. It isn’t selfish to notice your needs and tweak things accordingly.

I love so many parts of December—the out-of-office emails, the smell of mulled wine, twinkling fairy lights, tree decorations, Christmas films, the red tin of Celebrations—but the pressure to have a perfect time or take on extra admin never sits right with me. Each year I quietly rebel against it and refuse to be overwhelmed. As I get older, gift-giving naturally shifts toward the children in my life. Christmas, after all, is mostly about the magic. It’s fun focusing on buying presents for my nephews and nieces. Not having kids myself removes much of the domestic responsibility and I can quietly step away from many societal expectations or obligations.

This is a time to wind down: to reflect on the year, take a pause, and dream up ideas for the year ahead. It’s a moment to put a pin in it all—a time to rewatch the first season of Stranger Things in your pyjamas (insert your own version here), or gather around a table with loved ones playing board games and drinking hot chocolate. This is not a time for guilt. Repeat after me: it’s the end of the year—you’ve done enough.

To celebrate another wonderful year of writing my books and running this newsletter, I treated myself to a sparkly Christmas decoration for the tree and this fun jumpsuit (both linked in the ‘bits and bobs’ section below).

new xmas tree decoration & dopamine dressing vibes.

— This Kristen Stewart interview about how she is over Hollywood*

— The era of my indecision

— The end of the ‘career author’

— In 2026, what will you be doubling down on?

— What women over 80 want you to know*

— How “Cozy Lit” Became the Latest Form of Digital Escapism

— How I Manifested Better Friendships

— Charli xcx on what ‘cool’ means

— How The New Yorker Got to Netflix*

— The author knew recognition of her work would take time

— 11 ways to survive the information crisis

— The New York Review of Books joins Substack

— Daisy Buchanan reflects on the woman who shaped modern fiction

— If You Quit Social Media, Will You Read More Books?

— The 2026 judging panel for the Booker Prize announced

— Meg Mason, author of whopping bestseller Sorrow & Bliss, has a new book coming out in 2026(!)

— I’m reading a proof of a book called Mare (out in March) which covers themes of child-free life, womanhood and confronting our life, desires and obsessions, published by Granta Books. Really enjoying it.

two books I’m excited about for 2026

— A recommendation from India Knight: this episode of Woman’s Hour from last year, featuring Sophie Kinsella who died of a brain tumour aged 55 on 10th December (speaking about 20 minutes in). She speaks so movingly about elevating the small and seemingly mundane things in life, which she called ‘normal plus’. (I wrote a little something about Sophie here—she was so, so kind.)

— Also this video of Sophie Kinsella & Marian Keyes discussing Kinsella’s autobiographical novella What Does It Feel Like.

— Dolly Alderton and Caroline O’Donoghue discuss all the family members related to the characters in Friends on Caroline’s new Sentimental Garbage pod mini-series here.

— Alexa Chung on the Fashion Neurosis podcast talking about finding a new style at 40.

— The New Yorker at 100 doc on Netflix - the iconic magazine marks its 100th anniversary and behind-the-scenes with staff writers. (Also this episode of David Remnick on his career at The New Yorker).

— Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour docuseries’ on Disney+ - worth watching alone for the heart-warming bit where she gives millions of dollars worth of bonuses to her tour team.

— This “how to host the perfect party at any budget” video with Chelsea Fagan. I enjoy her tips on how to have friends round even if your space is cosy. Related: her new book ‘Having People Over’.

— Enjoying Lazy Oaf at the moment, pictured above, this jumpsuit (in the sale too!), these boots—and I ordered these tights.

— This email-themed Xmas decoration! Love it.

— I bought these 100 New Yorker postcards! Plus: NYC Storefronts, illustrations of “the Big Apple’s best-loved spots.

— These cowprint loafers.

— This fair isle jumper from Boden, and this one from M&S.

— This merino wool roll neck jumper.

— These festive pumps.

— These fun trousers.

— This water bottle—better (and cheaper) than a Stanley Cup.

