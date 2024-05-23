I have a bookmark on my desk, a lovely gift from

founder of

retreats, it says: “I am a writer, because I am a reader.” The books and writing I consume informs a lot of my work consciously and subconsciously, and I am always reading new books by authors on themes that inspire me. It is no surprise, really, that I ended up writing a

— after reading countless books on similar themes and finding so much comfort and solace in the writing of other people. I started reading books on rest in the middle of the pandemic while working in an extremely unhealthy way and then power walking around my local park feeling frazzled and lost.

was not an option, until it suddenly had to be. We usually gravitate towards the books we need long before we actually properly realize

we desperately need them.

Stoppingwhy

In the back of my new book A Year of Nothing, there is a longer list for you, a proper reading list but I wanted to share a little taster with you here too.

A Year of Nothing is only on sale for another 13 days by the way(!) then it’s gone.. Be sure to get yours and tell any friends who might like it before it’s too late!

me with the mock-ups & signed pages of my new book with The Pound Project - only on sale for a limited time!

9 books I read during my Year of Nothing*

*that truly calmed me and helped me in a time of need

Rest, Pause, Be by Octavia F Raheem

This book is so incredibly gentle and relaxing, taking the reader through the cocoon period beautifully. It suggests practical ways to nurture your body, to nest, to retreat, to put pillows and cushions around you. It really is the biggest softest hug in a book. I have since bought multiple copies for friends going through a hard time.

Enchantment by Katherine May

From walks, to wells, to pebbles, to beaches — disappearing into

’s adventures made everything feel manageable again. I find Katherine’s writing incredibly soothing and

is also a classic to have on your bookshelf for navigating darker times.

Rest by Alex Pang

I interviewed Alex for Ctrl Alt Delete a while back, and he was the first person to really explain that rest is an active thing, something we have to make time for — we can’t just ‘rest’ when we sleep. I loved re-reading this book and reading some incredible studies on the power of rest and how to stop falling into the trap of overworking.

Broken Open by Elizabeth Lesser

This book includes the Anais Nin quote: “And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” It’s all about that period in life where you are being invited to open up, to become more yourself, to no longer be a tightly wound bud, but to show your vibrant colours and bloom.

The Art of Rest by Claudia Hammond

There is a theme here! I loved this book and her findings from the ‘rest test’ discusses all the proven things that are properly restful, and the studies around why resting alone can be really beneficial. For me, I desperately needed solitude to heal, and so ‘resting’ in big groups doesn’t really work for me. I felt very seen in this book, and the research felt useful.

The Year I Stopped to Notice by Miranda Keeling

I was sold by the mini dachshund on the cover, tbh. A really sweet little book about the little daily things that happen when you’re paying attention. Inspired by the Twitter account of the same name.

In the Kitchen by Daunt Books Publishing

Food and cooking and baking was something I really enjoyed during my Year of Nothing. In general, I really enjoy this Daunt Books series — on dogs, on rivers, on kitchens, on wild swimming; they're lovely little books, full of brilliant writers.

Burnt Out by Selina Barker

If you need practical help and you need it fast, then check out life design coach

’s wonderful burnout guide. This really is the only manual you need on learning how to manage your energy and more importantly how to get it back again. She’s worked with thousands of burnt out people (including me) and helped them make huge positive changes.

Reasons To be Hopeful by School Of Life

This is a beautifully optimistic book while also understanding the bleakness of life. Alain de Botton and the School of Life team really get it. They get that life is hard, but they also get that life is overwhelmingly magical too. This book really helps you lift yourself off the floor and gives you a helping hand to try again. It might not feel like it sometimes, but there are so so many reasons to be hopeful.

To purchase or look up any of these books, I made a little book list on Bookshop.org for you.

And of course: if you’re looking for a read on the theme of burnout, healing and doing nothing — my two-book special with The Pound Project is only on sale until June 4th :) get yours here! £12.99 for two books and you’ll also receive a link to an exclusive Zoom Q&A with me about the book, plus some limited edition postcards that bring to life the theme of the book. I’m really proud of it and I’m excited for you to read it. I wrote it for you!

get your copy of A Year of Nothing

relaxing postcards by @georgiamaiaillustrations that you'll receive with your book(s)

Share