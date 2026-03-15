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It’s been a fun week! On Tuesday, I spent the day at the London Book Fair in Olympia, and on Wednesday I hosted a panel with Substack at the ICA. Both events were about discussing writing, community, newsletters, and book deals in the Internet age—exploring how things are changing, how authors are making different choices, and why transparency matters.

At the Substack event, there was so much warmth, curiosity, and honesty in the air. I shared some of my story about how post-burnout I was able to find my pizzazz again by creating (and releasing) my work on my own terms. The event felt like a big group hug.

At LBF, I contributed to two panels hosted by the wonderful Natasha from Book(ish)—one about building a digital ecosystem as an author, and another unpicking the pros and cons of different publishing models. One of my favourite moments, however, was listening to a panel before mine on the topic of the ‘authorpreneur,’ which really resonated with me. I’ve written about it in more detail below:

Next week, I am very excited to be recording the audiobook for A Year of Nothing! I am investing some profits from the print version back into the project, and working with the dream team at Whitefox Publishing again. My first indie audiobook! I am doing it in a way where I, the author, retain full IP, receive all my royalties directly, and distribute it widely on various audio platforms. Excited to fully own my own audiobook for the first time :-) You can’t pre-order just yet, but it’s coming! And it feels GOOD!

Over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…

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