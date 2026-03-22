#95 A Slow Sunday Scroll ☕️
from my sick bed
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I had lots of great plans last week—a snazzy lunch with a publishing legend; a dinner invite at The National Gallery; a studio slot to record my A Year of Nothing audiobook. But…..NOPE! None of it happened. Life had different plans for me. I had a pretty miserable bout of strep throat instead (turns out I’m quite fond of eating and talking—both of which suddenly became painful to do). So yeah. I had to cancel absolutely everything.
The pharmacist at the end of my road is kind and tells me what he had for lunch while inspecting my throat. I need five days of antibiotics. I get home and book tickets to see the Tracey Emin show for the next day, I want something to do. Instead, my husband and I end up pulling an impromptu all-nighter in A&E for a different reason. I donated the ticket to someone else.
One thing I remember from reading a Byron Katie spiritual book years ago was that pain and suffering are different. Pain is a reality: ‘this hurts. ouch’. Suffering is: ‘well, this shouldn’t hurt. I shouldn’t have allowed myself to get ill.. I feel bad for cancelling plans, etc etc.’ Turning the volume down on the inner suffering, while acknowledging actual pain, is a breakthrough.
So, ouch. I allow my throat to be daggers and my body to ache. I take my medication. I lie in bed and I think: “Okay, world! I’m just going to be ill!” I let my whole body accept it. I am too uncomfortable to even simply concentrate on a TV show or a book, so I just lie with my Cushy pillow (I love the long giant squishiness of it) and listen to a podcast and stare at the ceiling and let the days pass. In the words of many a Love Island star: It is what it is.
The weekend brings some relief. The equinox. A bright spring day: sitting on the outdoor sofa in my garden, with cups of tea, doing my Morning Pages. Friendly birds, green plants, sunshine. Voicenotes with my friends and family. Antibiotics kicking in. A sense of renewal on its way.
***
This week on The Hyphen, I wrote about my former life as a Girlboss™️ and it felt a little more vulnerable than usual. Thank you to anyone who read it!
I love leaving the comment section open for most things to encourage community chat—but I’m also experimenting with leaving the comments off sometimes too. I think this is what is really lovely about running a newsletter community, you can put yourself and your work out there in a way that suits you. I feel the Substack energy is supportive and understanding.
As Abigail Bergstrom said on a panel I hosted a few weeks ago: “Substack has revived something old: patronage. Writers aren’t funded by advertisers or book deals, but by readers who believe in a sustained voice. If books are bursts, newsletters are rhythms, and there are so many nuances in the ways they can work alongside one another.” Hear, hear. All to say: thanks for being here.
Here is the piece below⤵
Over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…
Every other Sunday, I share all the joyful things I’ve been consuming! Inspiring links, including book/podcast/article recommendations. These Sunday Scrolls are read by over 80,000 people. Get the full experience by coming a paid subscriber :)
A reader recently said: “Taking a stroll through Emma’s Slow Sunday Scrolls is the literary croissant and coffee of my Sunday morning. A delicious, indulgent way to ease yourself into the day.” 🌸
Under the paywall (usually, but this one’s free!): a therapist’s interesting advice, the books I’m reading, and some dopamine hits in my shopping basket:
— I couldn’t stop worrying until I learned about the 6.30pm rule
— Should you write a Substack instead of a book?
— Don’t be that miserable person
— How we think about our relationships with other writers
— Texts I’d sent with ‘lol’
— Saturday Night Live UK is here
— What to read when it all feels too much
— ‘Instagram makes me feel bad. Substack doesn’t.’
— The magic and tenacity of Jenni Murray
— Something I’ve come to call “hype aversion”
— People Are Allowed to Want to Be Polyamorous
— The new Meg Mason novel Sophie, Standing There. (Sorrow and Bliss is one of my all-time faves, so it’s very exciting to have my hands on this proof.)
— I am also in a memoir mood, so I have pre-ordered Lindy West’s new memoir, and bought Craig Mod’s walking memoir.
— Proofs of my new book, A Creative Compass! (Out in June!)
— Jessie Buckley (Oscar winner)’s appearance on Desert Island Discs.
— The new Cheryl Strayed podcast, where she interviews people about their adventurous inner and outer lives.
— Last One Laughing, Season 2, is not disappointing! I love Diane Morgan. Good for the soul.
— Tickets to see Project Hail Mary at the cinema.
— My aforementioned Cushy pillow.
— I’ve discovered Loeffler Randall and want everything, but alas looks impossible to ship to the UK.
— I did an Anya Hindmarch x Boots haul. Everyday products that look pretty. I think they will sell out quickly. I got the tote bag, body wash, bath salts, and hand wash.
— There was a Beyond Nine sale on, I love their comfy clothes.
— These fisherman sandals via Jenn Romolini.
— Some more of my Spring picks here → on my ShopMy page.
Happy weekend! Do hit the ❤️ if you enjoyed this post :)
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ugh there are some really miserable illnesses going around London right now. I am *still* suffering a bit with the throat. Sigh. Hope you feel much better soon.
This is me from the Atlantic Article. Traitors nope. Strictly never. Friends never. "Perhaps shrugging off culture is a form of self-preservation to those of us who are easily overwhelmed by the way social-media algorithms accelerate consumption, and push individuals to engage in public conversation. When the culture pressures people to show that they’re in the know, some of us might be quicker to recoil from knowing in the first place."