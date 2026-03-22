The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

13 Comments

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Naomi Alderman's avatar
Naomi Alderman
16h

ugh there are some really miserable illnesses going around London right now. I am *still* suffering a bit with the throat. Sigh. Hope you feel much better soon.

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1 reply by Emma Gannon
Rhys Morgan's avatar
Rhys Morgan
16h

This is me from the Atlantic Article. Traitors nope. Strictly never. Friends never. "Perhaps shrugging off culture is a form of self-preservation to those of us who are easily overwhelmed by the way social-media algorithms accelerate consumption, and push individuals to engage in public conversation. When the culture pressures people to show that they’re in the know, some of us might be quicker to recoil from knowing in the first place."

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