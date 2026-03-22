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I had lots of great plans last week—a snazzy lunch with a publishing legend; a dinner invite at The National Gallery; a studio slot to record my A Year of Nothing audiobook. But…..NOPE! None of it happened. Life had different plans for me. I had a pretty miserable bout of strep throat instead (turns out I’m quite fond of eating and talking—both of which suddenly became painful to do). So yeah. I had to cancel absolutely everything.

The pharmacist at the end of my road is kind and tells me what he had for lunch while inspecting my throat. I need five days of antibiotics. I get home and book tickets to see the Tracey Emin show for the next day, I want something to do. Instead, my husband and I end up pulling an impromptu all-nighter in A&E for a different reason. I donated the ticket to someone else.

One thing I remember from reading a Byron Katie spiritual book years ago was that pain and suffering are different. Pain is a reality: ‘this hurts. ouch’. Suffering is: ‘well, this shouldn’t hurt. I shouldn’t have allowed myself to get ill.. I feel bad for cancelling plans, etc etc.’ Turning the volume down on the inner suffering, while acknowledging actual pain, is a breakthrough.

So, ouch. I allow my throat to be daggers and my body to ache. I take my medication. I lie in bed and I think: “Okay, world! I’m just going to be ill!” I let my whole body accept it. I am too uncomfortable to even simply concentrate on a TV show or a book, so I just lie with my Cushy pillow (I love the long giant squishiness of it) and listen to a podcast and stare at the ceiling and let the days pass. In the words of many a Love Island star: It is what it is.

The weekend brings some relief. The equinox. A bright spring day: sitting on the outdoor sofa in my garden, with cups of tea, doing my Morning Pages. Friendly birds, green plants, sunshine. Voicenotes with my friends and family. Antibiotics kicking in. A sense of renewal on its way.

***

This week on The Hyphen, I wrote about my former life as a Girlboss™️ and it felt a little more vulnerable than usual. Thank you to anyone who read it!

I love leaving the comment section open for most things to encourage community chat—but I’m also experimenting with leaving the comments off sometimes too. I think this is what is really lovely about running a newsletter community, you can put yourself and your work out there in a way that suits you. I feel the Substack energy is supportive and understanding.

As Abigail Bergstrom said on a panel I hosted a few weeks ago: “Substack has revived something old: patronage. Writers aren’t funded by advertisers or book deals, but by readers who believe in a sustained voice. If books are bursts, newsletters are rhythms, and there are so many nuances in the ways they can work alongside one another.” Hear, hear. All to say: thanks for being here.

Here is the piece below⤵

Over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…

Every other Sunday, I share all the joyful things I’ve been consuming! Inspiring links, including book/podcast/article recommendations. These Sunday Scrolls are read by over 80,000 people. Get the full experience by coming a paid subscriber :)

A reader recently said: “Taking a stroll through Emma’s Slow Sunday Scrolls is the literary croissant and coffee of my Sunday morning. A delicious, indulgent way to ease yourself into the day.” 🌸

Under the paywall (usually, but this one’s free!): a therapist’s interesting advice, the books I’m reading, and some dopamine hits in my shopping basket:

— I couldn’t stop worrying until I learned about the 6.30pm rule

— Should you write a Substack instead of a book?

— Don’t be that miserable person

— How we think about our relationships with other writers

— Texts I’d sent with ‘lol’

— Saturday Night Live UK is here

— What to read when it all feels too much

— ‘Instagram makes me feel bad. Substack doesn’t.’

— The magic and tenacity of Jenni Murray

— Something I’ve come to call “hype aversion”

— People Are Allowed to Want to Be Polyamorous

— The new Meg Mason novel Sophie, Standing There. (Sorrow and Bliss is one of my all-time faves, so it’s very exciting to have my hands on this proof.)

— I am also in a memoir mood, so I have pre-ordered Lindy West’s new memoir, and bought Craig Mod’s walking memoir.

— Proofs of my new book, A Creative Compass! (Out in June!)

— Jessie Buckley (Oscar winner)’s appearance on Desert Island Discs.

— The new Cheryl Strayed podcast, where she interviews people about their adventurous inner and outer lives.

— Last One Laughing, Season 2, is not disappointing! I love Diane Morgan. Good for the soul.

— Tickets to see Project Hail Mary at the cinema.

— My aforementioned Cushy pillow.

— I’ve discovered Loeffler Randall and want everything, but alas looks impossible to ship to the UK.

— I did an Anya Hindmarch x Boots haul. Everyday products that look pretty. I think they will sell out quickly. I got the tote bag, body wash, bath salts, and hand wash.

— There was a Beyond Nine sale on, I love their comfy clothes.

— These fisherman sandals via Jenn Romolini.

— Some more of my Spring picks here → on my ShopMy page.

Happy weekend! Do hit the ❤️ if you enjoyed this post :)

*This email may contain affiliate links to Bookshop.org, ShopMy or LTK whereby a small commission is earned for any purchases made.