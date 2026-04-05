The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

6 Comments

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Christine Sparacino's avatar
Christine Sparacino
1dEdited

Such great links today plus you sprinkled in some Taylor wisdom which is fabulous 😉

We need community - more community - wherever we can get it 💜

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1 reply by Emma Gannon
Rachel Khoo's avatar
Rachel Khoo
1d

As someone who has lived in a different country every decade of her life I totally get the digital village. I sometimes feel the digital/online aspect of life can actually hinder you in making the real life connections. Since moving to a little seaside Swedish village over a year ago I have to actively make the effort to build that village (it feels a bit like dating but with Swedes it involves fika aka a bun and a coffee). P.S. I absolutely love the Sunday scrolls. They've always got a little gem or two to discover.

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