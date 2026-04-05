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A close friend rang me in tears the other day. She’d just had a baby, and a healthcare worker had ended a phone call with a well-meaning sign off: “I hope your village is supporting you.”

“I don’t have a village!” My friend said to me. Of course the kind healthcare worker didn’t mean to cause any upset, but it had reminded her that something was missing. She felt alone, geographically away from friends and family, and she longed for a village. Where was it?

If we are lucky enough to have a village, the odds are it might be spread out all over the world. Many of my closest friends live miles away from me. A creative friend I have so much in common with and long to talk to regularly is in Los Angeles, and the time difference is often difficult. A childhood best friend lives in San Francisco. My family are all a two-hour train ride away in Somerset and Devon; some further away in Scotland. A close London pal moved to Lisbon. Actually two good friends have now moved to Portugal. Writer pals in a Whatsapp group are based in Kent, Berlin and various parts of America. Most of the people I speak to daily are not based near me.

Like many of us, a fragmented village lives in our pocket, inside a phone—there are people to talk to. But a digital village can’t help you carry a toddler or make dinner or give you a hug or go for a walk or help clean up endless spillages. The clue is in the name: a village should ideally be in your local area.

So many people I know are secretly lonelier than they make themselves out to be, especially on social media. We live in a strange society that rewards our individualistic efforts, and so many of our communal spaces, over time, have been taken away. The office, the church or whatever [insert space] that might be, even a pint at the pub has become too expensive in some neighbourhoods. So where do we gather? Since giving up drinking, I no longer find it as interesting meeting up in a pub or having a long dinner. I prefer a walk, a coffee, an activity. Many of us gather online, in comment sections. Or in sweaty yoga studios or on retreats—but it seems many of us are missing a regular communion with each other. What does your community look like these days?

My friend Donna Lancaster speaks about the loneliness that comes with forging a spiritual path. If you are doing inner work—and find yourself changing and morphing—you might one day look around and feel like you don’t belong in your old life anymore. You sit across from old friends and have nothing in common. You long for a new community, people who can meet you where you are now.

Recently, after spending two miserable weeks housebound with a throat infection and finally ready to enter the world again, I was invited to lunch at a new friend’s house. I walked there, a 45-minute walk from my front door to hers, through open grassland, on the edge of Epping Forest, with the sun shining. She’d made us a Thai breakfast, another friend brought her new baby, and another new person who was radiant and open. We sat around the table, eating, talking, being honest, sharing stories, laughing, passing bowls and napkins and cutlery around. It is what I needed: a casual hang—a walk away.

I walked home feeling topped all the way back up. Community looks different for everyone and it’s okay if it is fragmented—and doesn’t always come in the shape you expected. Sometimes, it really is as simple as getting around a table together.

I’ve always felt connected to an online community through my writing work, which now lives here on Substack, and last year I even brought 40 of my readers together for a group dinner to celebrate my novel Table For One (out in PAPERBACK in May, btw!) My brain often whirs trying to come up with new ways to bring people together, while also not overwhelming my inner introvert.

My ‘village’ is beautiful and big and continues to be spread out all over the world. But like my friend, would happily welcome some more local hangs.

(As I went to schedule this newsletter, I saw this, which made me laugh):

In case you missed it, some new posts on The Hyphen:

Over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…

Every other Sunday, I share all the joyful things I’ve been consuming! Inspiring links, including book/podcast/article recommendations. These Sunday Scrolls are read by over 80,000 people. Get the full experience by coming a paid subscriber :)

A reader recently said: “Taking a stroll through Emma’s Slow Sunday Scrolls is the literary croissant and coffee of my Sunday morning. A delicious, indulgent way to ease yourself into the day.” 🌸

Under the paywall: the rise of the ‘book doctor’, a juicy media podcast, why an early Substack employee is leaving, a chance to win a £400 book voucher, and Lena Dunham talks memoir:

— Are Book Doctors a Sign of an Ailing Industry?

— Behind the Scenes of Cover Design

— Why LLMs Ruin Everything

— Abandon any snobbish disdain for the self-published author

— The chores that cured my bad back

— Liz Gilbert on the 20th Anniversary of EAT PRAY LOVE

— Great artists and the side-hustles they did to get by

— On Art, Money, and Permission

— A new era of online publishing

— Suleika Jaouad’s Two-Hundred-Year-Old Farmhouse

— Ottessa Moshfegh on protecting her writing

— Why I’m leaving my job at Substack

— Why Cookbooks Are the Next Frontier for Narrative Writing

— Nonfiction Publishing Is More Important Than Ever

— Lena Dunham did the Memoir Land Questionnaire

— The Substack Writers Who Need to Keep Their Day Jobs

— Oliver Burkeman says “Do what you want”

— All theatre should be less than two hours

— Hanya Yanagihara Is Selling a Little Loft

— I am loving Lindy West’s new memoir Adult Braces. It’s so funny and alive and vivid. I really recommend it if you want to follow one woman’s road trip in a van, whilst having entertaining epiphanies about mid-life.

— There’s two weeks left to support Hannah Ray x The Pound Project book “Mother Inc”! I’m yet to read it, but it’s received high praise from one of my favourite writers, Amy Liptrot.

— Next on my list is The Summer Book and The Winter Book by Tove Jansson (the creator of Moomins).

— A heads up: if you are interested in pre-ordering a copy of my new book A Creative Compass—make sure you do it via Bookshop.org! They are running an Easter Giveaway, and book buyers have a chance to win a £400 gift card with any purchase :-)

— I am loving Rachel Bilson’s podcast Broad Ideas. If you’re looking for a very chatty podcast to put on while doing some chores round the house! I enjoyed the episodes with Elizabeth Day and Aubrey Plaza.

— If you’re interested in the newsletter creator economy, this is a really interesting interview with the founder of BeeHiiv, pitching their platform vs Substack. I do think now’s the time to keep a little eye on newsletter competitors.

— Taylor Swift on the importance of honing your craft in private.

— Angela Hartnett’s Favorite Places to Eat in London

— The film Rental Family. I loved it.

— The Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary on Netflix.

— Loving the new brand Palome, described as small batch Parisian luxury. Currently wearing this jumper to death, it’s so so soft.

— I want these fun coupe glasses.

— I have this vase with some lovely Spring tulips in.

— I bought this cushion to go on the armchair in my office.

— I bought this AMAZING mohair scarf.

— Discovered the Literary Listings London Substack, which lists all the booky events happening in London. Fun!

— These amazing striped linen M&S trousers for £20 ↓ via India Knight.

🌸 You can find more of my Spring picks here → on my ShopMy page 🌸

Happy weekend! Do hit the ❤️ if you enjoyed this post :)

*This email may contain affiliate links to Bookshop.org, ShopMy or LTK whereby a small commission is earned for any purchases made.