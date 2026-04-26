This week I’ve been recording an audiobook in a studio near Hampstead Heath—an experience that’s been both interesting and unexpectedly reflective. I wrote the book, A Year of Nothing, two years ago and released it a few months back. The number one question that has been landing in my DMs and emails was: where is the audiobook??

As it’s my first independently published and self-funded book, I wanted to see how the print & e-book versions performed before investing in audio, once again working with my wonderful collaborators at Whitefox Publishing. The audiobook will arrive this summer. The book has sold thousands of copies so far and it has really opened my eyes to new ways of publishing my work. The energy in a room is entirely different when you own your own work.

The process has felt strangely cathartic, like it’s a final moment with the book before I let it go. I’m no longer the burnt-out woman inside those pages (thank god tbh)—so the story belongs to readers now. Coming soon. I believe the right books find people exactly when they need them most.

Last weekend I stayed at the Treehouse Hotel—a cosy hideout with amazing views of London. I was drawn in by the pictures of cosy little window nooks, perfect for reading and watching the world go by. It was relaxing just sitting there watching red buses whizzing by; chefs in windows over the road prepping food; people bustling along with briefcases, and people on dates. We watched the sky change from blue to orange to pink. I was kindly invited to review the ‘once upon a stay’ package from Bloomsbury Publishing, where they leave five fantastical stories in your room. Our stay coincided with Paul’s birthday and so we made a London weekend out of it. I rarely stay in hotels in London, because I live here, so it felt like a fun little staycation.

After checking in and leaving our bags, we went out for dinner at Kricket, one of my favourite restaurants, followed by a film at the Curzon in Soho—we saw Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, a MUBI release starring Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik and Cate Blanchett among others—a ‘slice of life’ film aka one of those arthouse films where nothing really happens but the dialogue alone keeps you fully engaged. (I’ll always choose a character-driven plotless book or film over a thriller any day.) We came back to our room by 9pm and sat looking at the London skyline, eating warm cookies left in the room and mugs of decaf coffee. (We are old now.)

nooks, breakfast, room with a view, The Aubrey

The following day, we had breakfast on the rooftop: more excellent views with açaí bowls and iced coffees. For Paul’s birthday lunch, I took him to The Aubrey, one of the best Japanese restaurants in London—it was so, so good (this is the set menu and every mouthful was delicious). Then we popped over the road to the Harvey Nichols fifth-floor café for the best carrot cake I’ve had for ages. We had a long walk back through Hyde Park along the Serpentine lake and the weather was perfect. A weekend strolling around London with a bright blue sky is a special kind of magic. (For more London recommendations: I put all my favourite spots in one place here.)

Every other Sunday, I share a curated mix of joyful links—books, podcasts, articles—in these ‘Sunday Scrolls’, read by 80,000+ people. As one reader put it: “Taking a stroll through Emma’s Slow Sunday Scrolls is the literary croissant and coffee of my Sunday morning. A delicious, indulgent way to ease yourself into the day.” Upgrade to be a paid subscriber to get the full experience. 🌸 Upgrade to paid

Two book events I’m doing in May 🎤📚🧑‍🩰

— A fun night at Foyles: I am celebrating the 55th anniversary of one of my favourite books 84, Charing Cross Road at Foyles (on Charing Cross Road) with Jean Hanff Korelitz. (We’ll also be celebrating the new edition of Underfoot in Show Business.)

🎟️ Tickets here.

— Table for One Paperback launch event: I am doing one(!) event to celebrate the paperback release of Table for One, with the HardBack Out Here book club. It’s at one of my favourite bookstores Libreria.

🎟️ Tickets here.

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I really enjoyed hearing about everyone’s creative projects this week. Almost 200 glorious comments! Would love to hear what you’re working on:⤵

Over to this week’s Slow Sunday Scroll Picks…