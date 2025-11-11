Hi all, sending this to you from my office at home with the radiator at full blast under the desk. I’ve got a candle burning and I’m loving the bright amber-coloured trees outside my window. Maybe it’s uncool to say that you feel Christmassy in November, but I do. I can’t wait to get my tree up, with the decorations I bought from Macy’s in New York, and just embrace the magic of December soon.

I find myself to be surprisingly sociable this time of year; I get very sentimental and want to eat posh food and drink a glass of cold Champagne (or alc-free equivalent) with the people I love. To me, marking the end of another calendar year always feels like a celebration. You did it! You got through the year. You did some things. You survived. You are a strong, powerful, capable independent woman! (Insert your own pep talk here.)

On grey days like today I sit in the big armchair in my office and reflect with pen and paper. Every year I fill in my Goodbye Hello journal created by my friend Selina where you reflect on the past year and set intentions for the one to come. It’s relaxing, eye-opening and it feels good to do some sort of gentle ‘review’ seeing as I am a company of one. I also got sent the new Julia Cameron book The Daily Artist’s Way which isn’t out until November 27th. I cannot get enough of her books—I always come back to them. They slow me right down, and remind me of the basics of being a writer.

I’m excited to be announcing some events I’m doing in January and February to celebrate the publication of A Year of Nothing—I’m doing three, two in London and one in Barcelona. More info soon.

Apparently there’s a trend on TikTok (I don’t use it) that’s doing the rounds called “A Yes Day”. It’s when you tell your kids/friend/partner that anything they want to do that day you will say ‘yes’ to. Ice-cream for breakfast? Done. Your favourite dinner? Done. Running you a 2pm bath? Yes. I love the idea of it—and I’ve also been re-reading Shonda Rhimes’s book Year of Yes, as a 10th anniversary edition is being re-released and she went on NPR to talk about it. I think 2026 might have a ‘Yes’ feel to it, for me. That makes a change.

I’m also reflecting on Substack, this newsletter, and how I show up here. I have two book projects launching next year, and I’m hoping to make a start on a new ambitious novel idea soon, so my time is going to be spent focusing on my writing and the deeper immersive work. I am questioning my time spent on Substack Notes (both the posting and scrolling) and I am also asking myself how I can make my presence here simpler and more valuable for my readers. (I’m assuming a portion of my readers here don’t even use Notes.)

One other thing I will be doing in 2026 is experimenting with turning the comments on and off depending on the style of post. I’d love to normalise this—so that we don’t need to feel always-on. Maybe it can also be a seasonal thing. My hope is that everyone will be understanding of this slight shift as The Hyphen grows and expands.

Substack is certainly evolving and changing, as is the world at large. I still love this platform and the people behind it; I’ve met enough of the Substack team IRL so know that they are really decent, hard-working people who care about connection and culture—but when things grow, they do also change. It becomes less ‘underground bar’ and more ‘big restaurant with five floors’—there are simply more people here mingling now. This can be great for discovering new people, but it can bring its challenges when more people bump up against each other. My focus is staying the same: simply writing for people who want to read my words.

I’d love to hear how you are. How has 2025 been for you? How are you finding Substack/the internet these days? What are you hoping 2026 brings you?

Thank you so much for your support of The Hyphen this year!