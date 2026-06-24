The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

10 Comments

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Alexander Gunnarsson's avatar
Alexander Gunnarsson
21h

Thank you for this insight and wisdom. I've loved the creative process of writing my book, but the prospect of all that comes after is a little intimidating. This post has made it less so. I look forward to reading your book and I'm glad I've come across your Substack at the beginning of my publishing journey, thank you!

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Cali Bird's avatar
Cali Bird
13h

I have a feeling that this will be one of those evergreen books. You will have a steady stream of sales into the future

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