sunshine, nature and relaxed shoulders please. A Creative Compass launches officially this week.

Usually, I associate ‘book publication week’ with ‘FRAZZLED week’.

In the past, I have found many ways to make it stressful. Press bookings, radio interviews, last minute requests, a big book launch even though I don’t really like big parties, and just a feeling of ‘am I doing enough?’ Authors can feel the weight of it on their shoulders. We post on social media, we often organise and pay for our own book launches or tour, we message our friends for support.

This time: frazzled week is not happening. And, to be honest, I don’t think it’ll ever happen again.

My diary is not overwhelmed in the slightest. This afternoon, I plan to make a lovely iced coffee and sit in the garden and read This is Happiness by Niall Williams.

Thousands of copies of my new book, A Creative Compass will be distributed to bookstores over the next few days—and I wonder who will come across it, pick it up, read the blurb on the back, and maybe even buy it. I cannot know or control any of this. It must be set free. It’s a really calm book you see, even just holding it, so it’s sort of impossible to be frazzled when talking about a book that is so calming.

My creative life is now set up in such a way that it can wash its own face (don’t you just love that phrase, I’m so glad I sneaked it in, it’s so old-school) and I’m not quite sure hustling during publication week even works in the way we think it will. I outright refuse to go anywhere near burnout again, which means I have to make different decisions. There has been lots of work done, don’t get me wrong, from myself and from my publishing team—we’ve worked hard behind the scenes organising all sorts of things, but I’ve needed my energy output to be calm and measured.

I have some lovely things planned. I’m doing a small dinner for some writer friends. I’m doing one summer festival (Latitude!) and one literary festival (Chelsea Arts Festival with Women’s Prize shortlisted author Daisy Fancourt!) I’m doing a bookshop visit in Portugal with one of my besties. I’m hosting a retreat in Greece in September based on the book. Good, juicy, substantial things.

Ann Patchett said recently that basically nothing sells books anymore except word of mouth. I’ve been hearing whispers of this from all corners of the industry. I sat opposite a BBC Radio exec last year and she shrugged, “nothing shifts books like it used to.” You can’t just go on Woman’s Hour for five minutes and spike on the Amazon charts. I’ve also heard that even being picked for a major celebrity book club doesn’t have the impact it once did. It looks good, sure, but it doesn’t shift the numbers quite as much.

The books that seem to be doing ‘well’ are either 1) a book that a big publisher has bet on, like a favourite racehorse, and they’ve put all their investment into it. Or, 2) a magic, glorious, unpredictable word-of-mouth hit. I love word-of-mouth. I LOVE that there is no formula. It’s just: people loved it and then told their mates to read it. End of. You cannot game word-of-mouth. There is no system to win or shortcut. You sit back and see what happens. In an age of hacks and algorithms and beta-testing podcast bros: word-of-mouth is deliciously pure.

In a world of AI and everyone obsessing and showing off about how much knowledge they now have, I live for this unexplainable mystique. I spoke to someone recently at a work thing who is an AI expert and they sounded so sure of things and it made me very unsure of them. How can you be sure of anything!

This aspect of human life — the creativity, and dare I say, magic, remains completely mysterious. Coincidences, patterns, full circle moments, beautiful things you could never dream up, and we don’t know how or why and that is one of the things I love the most about being alive.

It’s freeing to tell the truth! The truth feels good even when it’s hard and difficult. I’m thinking of that David Beckham meme where he pokes his head out from behind the door and says to Victoria: “Be honest.”

Be honest! Writing books is beautiful, and hard, and embarrassing and an absolute gift and privilege and shitshow and joy and weird and confusing and amazing and ….

Many things didn’t happen that I hoped would happen in the lead-up to launch week. I have spent a few days feeling disappointed by a few things—it’s a hard market and pre-orders are lower than usual, maybe because it’s non-fiction and we’re all competing with TikTok and Reels and funny shorts on YouTube and endless streaming platforms.

But it’s OK! Focus on the donut, not the hole, as David Lynch says. I know I have put something good out into the world here, and contributed something honest and solid.

I’m so proud of this book. And in the words of Miranda Priestley: That’s all. Or should I say: that’s enough 🌸

THANK YOU for being here and engaging with my work. This newsletter keeps me writing. It’s a beautiful thing. Thank you.

A Creative Compass: Finding Your Way to a Creative Life, lands TOMORROW (on your doorstep?)

get your copy HERE 📘

*US readers!! Of which there are many here!! The US version is not available to pre-order until next month. PLEASE STAY TUNED THOUGH, you will be able to order it soon :-)

If you liked this post…..