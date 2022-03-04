A few quick tips for getting published
There is, of course, no one single path to getting published, but happy to share some things I have learnt along the way.
A few of you lovely readers have requested a newsletter on how to get published, or how to pitch your first book. I would love pass on any tips I can to help. There is, of course, no one single path to getting published, it can be a different journey for everyone, but happy to share some things I have learnt along the way.
Before I dish out my bullet poi…