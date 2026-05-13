A food memoir about ambition, burnout and ugly feelings

One of the joys of my creative life is knowing other creative women, and growing alongside them. I’d followed Lydia Pang’s work for years before we finally met in person in 2019—back when she was creative director at Refinery29, about to move to Portland to become creative director at Nike. Our first friend-date was at a restaurant in New York, in the middle of our younger hustle years—bold, ambitious, HUNGRY and painting on our lipstick every morning with a smile. I was in New York to record a Skillshare workshop, meet with my new PR team and record a live episode of Ctrl Alt Delete podcast at WNYC Studios. Life was different, then.

It was so fun reconnecting for this conversation. Lydia dialing in from her home in rural Wales with her husband and young baby; me from my quiet leafy corner of London.

I have always loved Lydia’s confidence, one of those women who stands up tall, feet on the ground, rooted in herself. I had no doubt that her first book, Eat Bitter, would be excellent. She’s a creative powerhouse: I could go on about her academic background studying at The Courtauld Institute of Art, or being a judge at various big industry awards like Cannes Lions, or running her own successful creative studio MØRNING—but basically, Lydia Pang doesn’t do things by halves.

The Eat Bitter project began as a self-published zine, and was available as a one-time pre-order back in 2020. It wasn’t just recipes; it also embodied the “struggles of her Hakka ancestors… whose ingenuity produced a distinct food culture based on fermenting and foraging.” It gained traction, and people wanted more. Then, the publisher Chatto & Windus won a ‘competitive eight-way auction’ to publish Eat Bitter as her debut memoir. It launches this week. Structurally, it has eight recipes from the ‘most painful and formative moments’ of Pang’s life—and there is a generosity of spirit, as though she’s welcoming you into her home and laying it all out on a glorious platter to be shared and consumed.

‘Eat Bitter’ is a Chinese proverb that means ‘to endure pain before tasting sweetness’—aka: we can do hard things and things take time. The idea of slowing down, enduring, surrendering.

It is a book for our times. It’s about burnout, grief and the aftermath of ambition. It’s not just about food; rather, food serves as a metaphor for life stories, consumerism, and nutrition—or the lack thereof. Pang argues that we live in a culture of speed and convenience, and that the system perpetuates this insatiable modern appetite:

“We live in a world that venerates optics and quick fixes over slowing down. Time is our enemy; it is stolen from us and yet it’s our fault for letting it slip away. [..] The system doesn’t want us sober and awake, thoughtful and reciprocal. No, it wants us to soothe ourselves with sugar that rots our teeth, so we’re ready to be sold a dental package, distracted from the horrors that ensue and circle us.” - Eat Bitter

The book is about finding nourishment again. Not in quick fixes, but rediscovering the things that stretch us, slow us down, encourage us to use our hands. We are so worried about ‘wasting our time’ in our quest for validation that we forget to invest in things that don’t show immediate results:

“Eating bitter is not a ‘fix’ you can throw money at; you will be challenged to pause and reflect. Simmer. Eating bitter is not something you can flash-fry and check off your list. You cannot excel at this.”

Surely, Pang says, we shouldn’t be afraid to do things that are ‘pointless’. We should waste more time trying stuff out. We don’t always need to be productive. It’s exhausting, really, how much of modern work-culture is all about gaming the system. Life ‘hacks’. AI. Shortcuts. Wanting everything to be a success immediately. She discusses how we are all missing out by trying to always cheat the system. Instead of networking, why not write a handwritten letter to someone you love? Instead of ‘happiness hacks’, why not let ourselves feel our disgusting feelings?

“Let me fester, for fuck’s sake. Manifestation, goals, journaling, projecting (all things I’ve done with varying degrees of success) can be suffocating. [..] But eating bitter is not about training our minds to be and do and think better, day by day. I don’t want to be a sunny person who always sees the opportunity, rather I want to be a feeling and fearless person.”

Whether it’s finding way her way back home after burnout, or finding ways to reconnect with her husband, or grieving a painful miscarriage, or overcoming health issues or heartbreak—eating bitter acts as the rudder, steering the ship back to sanity. Pang slowly heals by putting the productivity mindset down—and instead spends hours and hours making wontons with her father, spends time in the forest, puts the perfectionism down, lets herself unravel:

“I had spent my entire existence achieving (and performing) the ultimate version of a best life, and I’d been addicted to the cortisol of it all. But now I was numb, burned out, sad that I was sad — my master plan had not served, and there was something shameful about that. [..] Looking back, it makes me smile that I thought I hid it. Of course my parents knew. But they simply accepted me and Roo, and they fed us.”

Feeding each other is an act of love. The book is an ode to her family and their Hakka heritage. It’s about family and food, yes—but more than that, it’s about having the guts to be imperfect, messy and unapologetically yourself. It is about finding resilience in letting your ugly sides be finally seen. It’s about how we care for each other when the chips are down.

It is a gift to the reader when a fellow ambitious creative woman lets the mask purposefully slip, letting you in, showing the messy and vulnerable sides of coming out the other side of the girlboss era. I felt seen in her words. The ambition hasn’t gone away, but it’s definitely morphed into something else—something more solid and matured. Brené Brown really was onto something when she spoke about the ‘power of vulnerability’, wasn’t she?

Pang said in our interview: “I wanted to be so perfect, and glossy and powerful, I wanted a vessel to put all of my ugly bits.” That’s exactly what Eat Bitter is. In its raw ‘ugliness’, it is a thing of beauty. I found the book emotional, brave, and eye-opening, and I highly recommend it.

Thank you Lydia! Get your copy of Eat Bitter here .

In this episode (available to listen to at the top of this post 🎧):



— getting into writing during the pandemic

— the power of ‘pointless creativity’; and how the book turned from a fun zine to a full-blown book proposal

— having an agent who pushes and challenges you

— why timing matters for writing memoir

— the power of a small tight-knit network

— how creativity is about building your own world

— how Lydia is marketing the book (bone broth candle anyone?)

— how food/recipes is a vessel to tell stories

— the power of the ‘messy’ generalist

— Are we impatient with our creativity?

— Playing with our ‘ugly’ feelings, and different versions of ourselves

— Writing about real people and real events in a memoir

— Self care vs self-ambition and marriage