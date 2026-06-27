louma country hotel via mr & mrs smith

I feel slightly bad admitting this, but it takes a lot to impress me these days with a hotel room. I am so picky about the plumpness of pillows, and bedding softness, and whether there is enough complimentary water in the room.

I remember years ago when I was reviewing a suite at Rosewood London during my time at Condé Nast (often dubbed London’s ‘6 star’ hotel) and I thought: oh dear, now no hotel room will ever be the same again. Nothing can really compete with this. Once you experience something really up there, your expectations shift slightly.

Of course ‘expensive’ does not automatically mean ‘better’. One of my favourite hotel experiences was in Vietnam, in Hoi An, where a wonderful woman ran the guesthouse. It had a huge sparkling blue swimming pool, big coconut palm trees and the most delicious beautifully-presented breakfast on the terrace. The bedding was SO comfortable, and the room was airy, (and yes with complimentary bottles of water, tick!) and it was perfect. It cost £20 a night. It’s the little touches that make something memorable, and special. I remember feeling really sad to leave. It really had felt like a home.

For staycations in UK though, where large outdoor swimming pools are quite rare, you normally have to pay handsomely for it. I feel lucky enough to have stayed at some wonderful places. You start realising there are certain elements to hospitality that ‘elevate’ the experience.

It’s good to have neutral expectations, because every now and again, you are really pleasantly surprised by something being so much better than you imagined. We stayed at a hidden gem called Louma Country Hotel. I knew I wanted to relax, be in nature, and wear a bathrobe, but I assumed the hotel would just be like many others I’ve stayed at before.

train from london to axminster x

But it was more than I expected. It was amazing. The interiors were modern and luxurious—in a stunning part of Dorset, overlooking the famous Jurassic Coast. From the moment we arrived (we got the train from Waterloo to Axminster) we were so well taken care of. Oh, this isn’t just your standard hotel, I thought. This is different. This is a hideaway. This is a place with really special energy.

Everything is tailored to each guest. Several friendly members of the team introduced themselves to us and made it clear that we could ask for anything, tweak any menu option, or shape our days however we liked. We could completely and utterly switch off. It is more of a retreat-style experience, in which you are treated as though you are staying in someone’s home. It is full-board, so all meals are taken care of, there is no faffing with bills and credit cards. It is smooth, and easy, and you are able to fully relax.

For lunch it is buffet style (so nice not to have to make any decisions!) in a gorgeous open plan lounge with a fire—and a view of the rolling hills of Dorset. We had soup, moussaka, salad, focaccia, mocktails, coffee. There were lots of amazing little nooks for reading, or sitting, or just staring at the sky. We had a huge living room area to ourselves one night, with drinks and nibbles; Paul watched the world cup and I read my book.

the foggy weather added to the vibe :)

Louma is unique in that it has the feel of a very private forest getaway, but then also has views of the sea. We went for a walk through misty fields and climbed over stiles and said hello to cows and ended up in Charmouth, at the seaside, and we saw so many adorable dogs running around or sitting patiently on a picnic blanket. We swam in the indoor pool and outdoor pools and I had a massage in a shepherd’s hut and the masseuse was so gentle and incredibly intuitive and asked me if I was an artist and told me my new book was going to fly. (!)

With every birthday, I feel more and more grateful for the beauty I experience.

(A massive thank you to the incredible team at Louma, and my pals at Mr & Mrs Smith, who helped organise my stay at Louma, in return for an honest review).