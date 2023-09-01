Edinburgh is one of my favourite places to go in the Summer. Every time I visit, I have this feeling of magic. The fairy lights. The food carts. The student energy. Walking down the cobbled streets, while everyone’s out having drinks. The atmosphere, the crepe stands, the shows, the pubs, the moonlight. I love the city in the day-time, but I absolutely love it at night. During the festival season especially it feels safe to wander around at night as lots of people are walking home from shows and the various steps/hills means you can take in so many of the different surrounding views and monuments on the walk home. It’s a pleasure to share with you what we did, where we stayed and what we enjoyed in case you’re keen to visit.