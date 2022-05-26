A nosy into Sally Rooney's dormant Instagram feed
Because it just so happens to be a work of art itself.
A photo taken at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland displaying many different types of tomato including Cherokee Purple Heart and Yellow Pear. A photo of a sun-lit window and a sink with a paintbrush in a Creme Egg coffee cup. A copy of The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson on a navy sofa next to a laptop. Some blurry yellow flowers. A terr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.