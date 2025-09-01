I couldn’t fit everything into yesterday’s Sunday Scroll about my Edinburgh trip, so here is a bonus post—happy Monday! xoxo

My husband and I have been attending the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for the best part of ten years. We’ve been going since our early 20s—we became obsessed with the fact you could see multiple live shows in one day—until suddenly we decided we needed a break. (From the festival, not from each other, to be clear!) The city gets crazy busy during August, and it can be overwhelming at times. We had maxed out on shows, theatre, comedy and improv groups. I was going through some anxious spells, and the manic energy of the city felt a little too much. So we reluctantly hung up our hats and took some time out. No more dark crowded basements. No more brochures or fliers or venue maps. No more comedians high-fiving the front row. No more one-woman shows. No more audience participation. No more beer-stained toilet cubicles. No more ominous microphones on stands.

Then, of course, we started to MISS IT, intensely.

This year, I was invited to speak at Edinburgh’s International Book Festival on a panel about fiction and romance (and my novel Table For One) and wondered if I could combine my trip to Edinburgh with visiting the Fringe again. Were we ready to return? It was time!

We booked a schedule of two or three shows a day. We met up with friends and stayed out late and ate mostly street food and Nutella crepes and struggled to find vegetables for the week but we left feeling nourished in other ways—our creative cups full up again. I wrote a little diary of our trip below.

Tuesday

8am train from Kings Cross: window seat with no one sitting next to us—yes! A quiet four-hour journey, writing in good flow, with good views. (I’ve written before about how much I LOVE long train journeys for writing.) Around 12:30 pm, we arrived at the new Hoxton hotel in Edinburgh. Our ground-floor room had a separate little living area with sofa and TV, perfect for chilling after a hectic day. Felt cosy and modern.

First show: a free Fringe compilation of stand-up in a small pub. I find this a good way to get a taster of a few different acts. It was a mixture of good and average, but the vibes started off well. We headed to Pleasance Courtyard for a snack, then saw Benji Waterhouse’s show on being a psychiatrist—part Ted-talk, part theatre, part reading. His show has been compared to Adam Kay on the poster, but it focuses more on mental health; I enjoyed how he brought his stories to life. (His book is also meant to be good.) Dinner followed at Ragu Pasta with

, then we saw Garry Starr’s

riffing on all the Penguin classics—it was absolutely bonkers. I went to bed feeling tired, full, and happy.

Wednesday

A fun-packed day began with coffee and omelettes at Nomad, a little café near the hotel. We went to the Best of Edinburgh Showcase, another compilation show where each comedian performs for about 15 minutes. My favourite act was Chris Turner, a seemingly ordinary guy from Manchester who’s actually a world-class spontaneous rapper, able to improvise brilliantly on any topic suggested by the audience. I love it when something on stage takes you by surprise.

Then, we headed to Portobello Beach—stopped at the lovely Portobello Bookshop and had pizza and chips by the sea under the sunshine. I bought some new Tarot cards from a shop called Good Karma. It felt good to get some sea air and escape the busyness for a moment.

Then we saw Jessica Fostekew’s stand-up show (best known from her stints on The Guilty Feminist podcast), full of gold on what feminism means while raising a 9-year-old boy. For dinner: we found some vegetables(!) at Tapas3. We ended the night watching Cat Cohen’s show Broad Strokes— a comedy musical about how Cat had a stroke in her 30s. Five stars. I love her!

joyful portobello beach

Thursday

Early morning coffee at the Hoxton with Erin from VisitScotland, who I have worked with on press trips to Scotland since my magazine days (she once sent me to Ayrshire for Burns Night and it was amazing). In the afternoon we watched Alex Berr’s How To Kill a Mouse in a small pub basement—a stand-up show exploring the human side of being a former cancer research scientist. This is my favourite type of Fringe show: a small audience, underground venue—and an exciting new talent who treats the twelve people in the audience with the same energy as though it’s Live at the Apollo. In the afternoon I hit a wall and went back to the hotel for a nap, and had to cancel dinner plans with colleagues, which was a shame. Paul went out to see more shows, I Deliveroo’d myself some noodles and watched TV. All Edinburgh’d out.

Friday

Breakfast at Nomad again. Yum. Very good eggs and coffee. We went across town and checked into the Kimpton Charlotte Square for the night, organised by the book festival. My event was at 12 pm, Love Undone, hosted by

, with fellow panellists

and

—each of our novels exploring unconventional love stories. I enjoyed us all chatting away in the green room beforehand and eating pastries. I skipped doing the book signing to save on some energy, and pre-signed some books instead.

In the afternoon, Paul and I went to Press Coffee and then Tills Bookshop, a new-and-used bookshop and I spotted a retro copy of Olive on the shelves :) Later, we saw a musical play called Relay by Leila Navabi all about building a family via a sperm donor (the jokes were solid, the singing could have been better.) Then Wankernomics, a two-man comedy show about bullshit jobs and office politics—it was sold out and clearly really popular (their book is currently in the Sunday Times bestseller list), but I don’t think it was for me. Or maybe I’m just scarred by my former office life that I found it a bit off-putting. Lol.

pleasance, book signing, Tills bookshop, Press coffee, The Kimpton hotel

Saturday

Brunch with

:) Then Paul and I took the train from Edinburgh to Dunblane, which only took an hour. We were kindly invited by VisitScotland to stay at

for two nights, and we said yes!

is a beautiful luxury hotel in the Stirlingshire countryside near Dunblane, owned by Andy and Kim Murray. We were met at the station, driven to the hotel, greeted with a glass of (non-alcoholic) fizz and just the warmest welcome ever. Our room made us gasp—the bathroom was ginormous. Branded scent diffusers, big ice-cold bottles of water, gorgeous-smelling candles and bowls of fruit were scattered around the room, beautiful velvet furniture. There was, of course, a perfectly kept tennis court (in Wimbledon colours), homemade shortbread (Andy Murray’s grandmother’s recipe), tea and scones, high-end restaurant called The Glass House with brilliant service, and grounds to walk around. Scotland really is great, isn’t it?

cromlix.com

Sunday

Writing this in bed, wearing a robe, surrounded by the Sunday papers. Played a bit of tennis on the incredible Wimbledon-coloured court! Sat in the sunshine outside, read our books, had a bath, and then dinner. The perfect ‘post-Fringe’ wind-down spot. While having cups of tea outside, we saw Kim, Andy and Judy Murray relaxing and having a family party in the hotel garden, Andy playing football with the kids—it felt less like a hotel and more like a chilled-out (large) family home. We were sad to leave, definitely could have stayed longer! What a trip. <3

Thank you so much to VisitScotland for hosting the Cromlix part of our trip. For more details go to cromlix.com. I 100% recommend holidays in Scotland (for more inspo you can check out visitscotland.com!)