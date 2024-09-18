I’m often reminded that I married the right person but one giant green flag is when we go away and it rains all weekend, it doesn’t matter one bit. We still have the best time. I had a lovely long weekend recently in the Isle of Wight. We got the ferry from Southampton and spent lots of time in the car driving around the island, listening to BBC Radio 2 while the rain pattered against the windows, and I kind of loved it even more because of the rain and the coziness of it all.

If you are keen to visit the Isle of Wight (come rain or shine), here are some favourite things we got up to: