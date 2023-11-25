What’s changed for you this year? One of my favourite things to do at the end of any year is to fill out a Goodbye Hello journal. You list out all the things you want to say goodbye to this year — and all the things you want to welcome into the New Year. Doing this exercise makes it very clear that a lot changes over 12 months. We all know a lot can happen in a year.

I am currently in New York. The hotel in Williamsburg I usually stay in is different this time, the whole layout has changed. The bar and restaurant have swapped around with all different furniture, and so my ‘usual seat’ no longer exists. (As a writer, I often get superstitious about ‘lucky seats’ when I’ve done good work sat in them). Now, it’s an entirely different space with different energy. A small example of change — our environments, buildings and layouts don’t stay the same, we are constantly in motion. New people coming in and out. I am a different person on this New York trip too. You never step in the same river twice.

Sat in the new seating area, I ordered a glass of cold champagne to toast some good work news following the long flight. I haven’t drunk any alcohol for five months, but wanted to signify a special occasion. I took one sip and it tasted like petrol. I recoiled. So I returned it and got a Heineken 0.0 instead. It’s as though the cellular chemistry of my being is entirely different this time.

I am only just back to feeling myself again. The last year felt blurry and hazy, like driving through a thick snowy storm, only able to see the few inches in front of me. Substack, funnily enough, was my constant thread. This isn’t just my job; this is a corner of the Internet that has genuinely helped me during a hard time. Looking through my camera roll: 2023 is a year I spent mostly underground.

Life imitates art, or the other way around. I wrote The Success Myth and then my life changed direction at rapid speed. The day I handed in the final draft, I had to go to bed for a week and literally felt my brain start changing formation. The caterpillar was being melted down. A chemical process began. A different phase of life awaited me.

It’s a strange job, this. I am the only one in my friendship group who earns money in this way and at wider family or industry gatherings when I mention Substack it’s often met with a scratch of the head. In 2017, people would scratch their head at the word ‘podcast’, so maybe in five years time Substack will be mainstream. Who knows. Who cares. It’s great as it is. Interesting, curious people subscribe to this newsletter — a community social media could never offer.

In January of this year, I made a lot of changes. I closed down my podcast (my main source of income at the time); I stepped away from having a hands-on management team, I whittled down my friendship group, I gave up drinking, I cancelled plans, I said ‘no’ a lot, I took up swimming and poured myself into writing. I voice-noted about five close friends on repeat; a little audio capsule of a strange year. Emails went unanswered. I spent months walking around my local park. It wasn’t lockdown anymore, but it felt that way. My own personal lockdown. I was re-building, but it was all happening internally. It might have looked strange and OTT to others; because surely things were fine? Surely there’s nothing to complain about?

That’s the strange thing about burnout, it creeps up so differently for all of us. Why did I shut down something ‘successful’ that was getting millions of downloads and celebrity guests? The answer is: it no longer felt right and the grind was making me ill. Last year, I spent 9 months training to be a coach and one thing that was focused on is how the body sends us signals. Around the time I was burning out, my throat would close over every time I went near a microphone. Spotify told me my most-played song was “Breakdown” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Now I see this is a way of my body telling me to stop. Stop talking. Stop creating. Go offline.

Yes, this was a privilege to opt out, I had savings to tide me over for a bit, plus I had other revenue streams. Doing a podcast full-time was never my goal. It was a ‘hyphen’ to support my writing. Then when my writing started paying the bills again, the podcast had to go. It was time to focus. Prioritize my favourite Hyphen. The only thing keeping me attached to the podcast really was the visibility and the validation. I knew that these things would not make me happy or fulfilled in the long term. This was my equivalent of quitting the big shiny corner-office job. It was exhilarating. For a few months, I owed absolutely nothing to anyone.

I’m still a multi-hyphenate at heart. I’ve taken on two new ‘hyphens’ this year — 1. hosting retreats (my first one on ‘creative unblocking’ for 15 women this month) and 2. being an editor (working with writers editing their guest columns for the newsletter has been really fun). I like to play and experiment and try new things. I go where the energy is. When people ask me how I manage to predict the future trends in media: (blogging/ podcasting/ Substacking) it’s because I just get stuck in. I don’t get embarrassed by trying things out publicly. If it doesn’t work, so what? I think I’ve perfected the art of the pivot. Keep experimenting. Do what feels good. Be adaptable. Be nimble. Yolo. Always go where the life and heart beat is. I still love having a low-stakes side project. Not for a CV, for me.

My husband Paul and I were chatting about some 2024 plans recently. I have the travel bug at the moment with a big list of places I want to visit and he is enjoying being at home.

“You like change.” He said, smiling

“Yes. I guess I do.” I never really thought that about myself.

I feel very understood by him in general and sometimes we’ll be in conversation and I’ll need to write down something that he’s said. He’ll come out with phrases that feel so clear and poignant — things that a therapist might take years to chisel away at. I remember talking to him about something that happened years ago that continued to eat away at me — and he said something that got so deeply to the core of what I was feeling that I said “yes, that's exactly it” and never felt the need to speak of it again. Being heard and reflected back is deeply healing. For someone who likes a lot of change; Paul is one of my only constants.

So anyway, yes, I like change. Not massive change, not a rug pulled from under you, but small constant change. I don’t like routine. I don’t like doing the same things over and over; at previous jobs I used to find the most depressing thing ever opening up a PowerPoint that used the same slides changing ‘2015’ to ‘2016’ and re-doing the same presentation. It was so stagnant. My soul would shrink. I had to get out. I don’t want any year to look like the last. For my sanity I didn't mind being labeled the Millennial job-hopper.

I like changing my clothes, my book shelves, my profile picture, my environment, my perspective, my interests, my bio, my outlook, my glasses, my habits, myself. This could make it seem as though I don't know myself — I do, deep down inside — but I enjoy changing up the surface level stuff like a Selfridges shop window.

We’re not a fixed state — we’re moving like a meandering river at all times. Even if it’s only been a week since you’ve seen someone: they have changed in that time. Everyone you love is slightly different every time you see them.

Embracing change often feels counter-cultural. In many ways we’re taught early on to stay the same. Get a mortgage. Get married. Choose a permanent haircut. Vote for the same political party. Pick an identity. Double down. Pick a job. Pick a lane. Don’t change. This is me. I am who I am.

But, we can change. We can evolve so many times in one life-time. You get to change your mind, change your job, change your sexuality, change your outlook. Change is natural, it’s everywhere we look. Look at the wonders of neuroplasticity.

Change is in the first grey hair, the leaves falling off the trees, the baby picking up a spoon, the bread gathering mould, the steam coming off the kettle, the cake in the oven, the for-sale sign, the pop of a champagne cork, the moving cloud formations, the mulchy leaves, the changing moods we feel. Embracing change also makes for an easier life because life is change. The more we resist change, the more we suffer.

Have you had years like this, where it's been fast paced change? I was unrecognisable to myself for a while — but now firmly back in my familiar comfy chair of ‘self’. It’s been really quite magical to get to share my writing with you on The Hyphen — to open up bigger juicier themes to readers who want to go there with me. It is a total privilege and joy that this gets to be my work. It might sit outside the mainstream industry where all the shiny accolades are — but this is my version of success. Believing in myself, and always showing up at my desk to write.

Growth isn’t linear

This is my Substack revenue growth for 2022-2023. This graph (as well as looking strangely like a dinosaur) symbolizes quite a lot in terms of my ‘journey’ this year. In December I took a chunk of time off, then again in February. It shows that you can flat-line, take time for yourself, and then keep climbing. As my Dad said to me: “you need time to stop and rest on any long journey.”

5 Things I’ve Learned About “Success” in 2023:

I feel successful when I’m being honest, even if that means disappointing someone in the short-term.

I feel successful when I don’t abandon myself. Five months without drinking/alcohol has felt like a success to me, because my writing (and life) has improved and I love to write. Not drinking often forces you to see the truth.

I feel successful when I am paid fairly for my work, and when I root for myself.

I feel successful when I have gap in my day to read a novel, slowly.

I feel successful when I allow myself space to be creative.

What are your 5 things? Use the prompt “I feel successful when…” — would love to see yours in the comments.

