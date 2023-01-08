The Hyphen by Emma Gannon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, why not consider becoming a paid subscriber for just £1.50 a week.

I think it’s a con that Christmas is advertised as ‘a break’. I love Christmas, I do. But it’s not a break. It’s planning, purchasing, wrapping, recipe-ing, thinking, doing, socialising. It’s making up beds, it’s ‘pre-ordering’ food. It’s getting in nicer stuff than you’d normally buy. It’s getting veggie, vegan and meat options. It’s ordering boxes of beer and boxes of alcohol-free versions of the same beer. It’s Christmas cards to colleagues and checking you haven’t forgotten anyone’s gifts (I have 8 niblings.) It is enjoyable to spend time with loved ones. But I enjoy seeing my loved ones all year round. I enjoy sitting across the table from them during any month of the year, I don’t like feeling forced into it, like we have to have the ‘best ever’ day. It’s just a day. A good day. But a day.

Even if you’re not hosting, you’re still probably seeing family or friends or work colleagues, or doing something like a quiz, or a team-building exercise in a Santa hat, or making mince pies even though you hate mince pies. Maybe this is your idea of a break, and if it is, I apologise. But for me, a break is quite simply time not doing anything. A break means relaxing, alone or with others, and not doing. Christmas on a postcard looks like everyone sat around relaxing while a cosy log fire burns away, but in reality it actually always involves a lot of doing doing doing. More lists of things to continually tick off.

Anyway, seeing as I’ve been doing this routine for three decades, I’ve now got the jist of who I am, and what I need. Come January 1st, I am in dire need of some alone time. I’ve written before about needing ‘spoons’ (inspired by spoon theory). So this year, I booked myself some flights via the BA sale, and I booked a hotel room with a good view, and took myself to Porto. I wanted to start the new year with myself. I wanted to see something beautiful. I wanted to choose myself.

Now, I understand the city break ‘to-do list’. I get why you’d want to print off the ‘twenty best things to do’ or look up tips on Time Out or Condé Nast Traveller but the point of this trip, for me, was to do nothing. My only plan was to arrive, check in to the hotel, and then walk each day. Just walk and eat. And sit. And read. And watch the world go by.

I came home with a hundred spoons. I think if I’d tried to cram in all the good tourist attractions, or tick off a list, or feel like I was ‘achieving’ something in some way, I may have come home feeling tired again. (I am still recovering from an extreme bout of burnout in October.)

So — here is my anti-guide guide.