Alice and Emma, drawn by Georgia Maia Illustrations.

I’m excited to share a conversation with my friend Alice Vincent. Alice is a beautiful writer, her most recent work of nonfiction Hark is an ode to new motherhood, the changing seasons of life and the sensory experiences that come with them. I read it in one gulp on a sun lounger in Sri Lanka last year and felt really moved throughout it. I left her a long voicenote about how much I loved it—and feel lucky to have fellow writers to talk to about the highs and lows of living a creative life.

Alice has two children and I’m child-free by choice, and I love how our conversations—especially over coffee—cover such a wide range, and how we both make an effort to understand and stay curious about each other’s experiences even though they’re different.

Recently, Alice and I were discussing author Sarah Perry’s brilliant Guardian piece: ‘I wanted to write more than I wanted to have children’—(a sign of an engaging article is when you are still discussing it with friends months later.)

We thought it might be fun to share those thoughts here with you: and to celebrate both our books being released in paperback tomorrow.

another gorgeous illu by Georgia Maia.

A conversation with Alice Vincent:

EMMA: Hi Alice! What was your first reaction to the Sarah Perry piece? On choosing writing over motherhood? Maybe we start there? For me, the piece did echo some of my own experience—sometimes I wonder if I am ‘choosing’ writing over motherhood, in that writing is how I want to spend the majority of my time, and I know for many reasons I don’t want to have kids. Personally, and obviously I only speak for myself: I don’t think I can do both. In the same breath, I love seeing so many of my friends do both. Many of my favourite writers are mothers. I’m interested in your reaction to the piece.

ALICE: Hello! Oh I am just so glad we are getting into the weeds with this. My reaction to the Sarah Perry piece, which I think I bumped into when you shared it on Instagram, was “ugh, that’s a cheap headline”. Mostly because I’ve a long background in newspaper arts journalism and I know how these things go down.

Then I read it, and chewed over it for a while before I wrote a few thoughts in a hotel bed several hundred miles away from my child, eyes on my phone after a missed call, wondering if he was tantruming. It felt an appropriate time to reflect on how writing and mothering have almost broken me, but also how necessary it was to state that we can want both and DO both.

EMMA: Oh yes, I loved your piece on writing and mothering—and how you wondered how possible it is to take a child on book tour with you, for example. I remember the artist Marina Abramović (who doesn’t have kids) once saying “having children would have been ‘a disaster for my work’. A pretty extreme statement, and may well be true for her, but it’s so important we see women thrive in all areas of life (and have the infrastructure in place to help this happen–but I’m sure that’s a whole other convo about society and the childcare system.) I love that Zadie Smith, who has two kids, has been very vocal about how having children has made her more creative, she said: “the idea that motherhood is inherently somehow a threat to creativity is just absurd.” I believe it was in response to this piece in The Atlantic saying that the ‘secrets to success’ in creativity is only having one child. There are so many opinions floating around on this subject!

ALICE: I suppose what bothered me about the piece was the headline: the dichotomy, right? The instead-ness of it. That it was writing or childrearing. It angered me, frankly. I think because it was a narrative that felt so weighty when I was thinking about having a child and being pregnant for the first time, this constant sense that I would be losing something, and that something would be my creative work. It’s a hoary old narrative because it is both true and not.

I also feel it is nevertheless important to state that there’s a lot of privilege in choice, and that child-having and -rearing and making creative work are such inherently personal things.

EMMA: Talk to me about how you make time for both? Writing—which we are specifically talking about here—takes such extreme focus. Even without kids I find myself drifting away, and use things like my Pomodoro timer and blocking the social apps on my phone.

ALICE: It is difficult to find time to create when you have caring responsibilities. But it’s also difficult to find time to do things if you don’t. I sold my last book four days before I went into labour, finished the manuscript when my child was 15 months old and did two book tours during that time. Since then I’ve written a novel, the future of which remains to be seen, and done two further book tours, among other things. I have written, and I have mothered. I state these things as facts, not bragging rights. It is possible and it is difficult. I just wish that those stories were as loud as the persistent narrative that one has to swallow the other.

I find it interesting, Emma, how your decision to live child-free has been its own creative energy for you—OLIVE is a beautiful example of that—and I wondered if you’d experienced a shift in your creative practice since coming to that realisation for your life?

EMMA: I believe giving birth to children and giving birth to books are both using our creative force. Someone the other day described how she was in the painful ‘crowning stage’ of writing her novel. We can’t directly compare them obviously(!) that would be insane, but my creative spirit is definitely satiated by my creative work. I wonder how much my love of writing is a reason for why I don’t have any interest in being a mother. I generate things, I nurture things, I make things. I love being alone, I feel fulfilled by my work and life and friends, my time feels expansive, and I love having my life completely to myself. I wonder if I’d feel that way if I had a different job? I don’t know. Do writing and motherhood have a creative link for you?

ALICE: I think because I’m once again in the throes of it—having a small baby and working at the same time, and all of the guilt and the thrill and the exhaustion that involves—I’m thinking a lot about mothering and working, specifically writing.

I’m spending a lot of time socialising and speaking with other women with small babies at the moment, nearly all of whom are on typical maternity leave. A lot of them describe it as a real treat, because they don’t have to work. My first mat leave offered a paid break from my 9-to-5, and that was lovely, but I was still working for myself. And I do it because I really like to keep my brain involved in that creative practice and continue to write and think and—to use your excellent parlance—nurture and make.

I haven’t really answered your question, but in short: yes, undeniably. My books and my babies are entwined; Why Women Grow was a means of finding out if I wanted children or not. Hark was written during my pregnancy and son’s first year of life. I find pregnancy a hugely generative time to write. My family is complete now, but motherhood has changed my writing, how could it not?

When A Year of Nothing was first released I remember it was compared to the notion of maternity leave, and I do think that—children or not—there is a value to having a stretch of time to figure out how your identity and life is changing.

So many of us are expected to just keep plodding on. How do you think your writing has changed now that your life has turned you into a different writer?

EMMA: Oh yes! I wrote for ELLE about my ‘Non-Maternity Year’. I think my writing has matured–at least, this is what my peers and friends tell me. I can feel myself evolve and change with time because that’s just what happens. We grow into ourselves. I look back at my earlier books really fondly. They are simply younger, spritelier, more naive and in some places I sound like a total beginner. And how lovely that is; to have a documentation of a younger self trying things out. I used to cringe, and I don’t any more. Nowadays I’m enjoying writing fiction and playing around with shorter narrative nonfiction. Also, this is what I love about writing: we all get better with age. It’s one of those jobs where you just keep improving because writing is all about experience, practice and life lived. Sometimes I smile when I think about the type of stuff I’ll be writing in my later years (touch wood I am healthy and still writing when I’m 80!) So I guess this circles back to our earlier conversation around time and writing: surely there’s no need to beat ourselves up if we go through seasons of life when we’re not writing as much. Hopefully, we have lots of decades ahead of us to write freely. It reminds me of something a friend said to me the other day: “we all have our seasons.” Sometimes we are in a writing season, or a reading season, or a mothering season, or a family season, or even a burnout season. Of course they overlap, but we will have time for different things during different seasons.

ALICE: I couldn’t agree more. I have always thought (probably too much) about what I’ll be making when I’m a lot older, although admittedly increasingly all I want to do is a few hours of writing a day, rather than all the other flotsam and jetsam that shuffles in around the edges. I am so aware that what I am writing in that moment may seem naive in hindsight, but it’s also the truest version of what I know at that moment. You’re right: here is a document of how we are at that time.

Writing about motherhood is so valuable because so much of it is difficult to remember when you’re out of that season, but I think a lot of life is like that. What a privilege—and a vulnerability—it is to mark our growing pains on the page.

EMMA: Do you think it’s almost become “trendy” to not want kids? (Or maybe it’s just that I’m often requested on lots of child-free podcasts or corners of the Internet.) Because on the flip-side, I’ve been really enjoying pieces like “Reasons to Have a Kid or Two” by Priyanka Mattoo. Obviously it’s so personal for each person, and caveats to be sensitive of, but I like that there’s a wealth of different perspectives on the subject and you can eventually find your lane. I guess what I’m saying is I love how you celebrate motherhood in all its glory. Even though I am not a mother, I feel connected to your work. Perhaps because I can relate to the concept and action of ‘mothering’, even if I am not a parent.

ALICE: Oh Emma!! Oh this means so much, thank you. One of the strange things about writing about motherhood is that society is so skewed against women talking, writing, embodying their motherhood that it feels like you’re automatically going to lose readers. Even my publishing experience, sadly, mirrors this. All of which is a way of saying that yes: it definitely feels “cooler” to be child-free. And why would it not? There’s a lot of things about parenting that are at odds with coolness. Our bodies get fucked up! Small children are rarely welcome in small plates restaurants! It’s really hard to justify spending £70 on a babysitter to go to the pub! But I also think we’ve been told, over and over again, that motherhood is boring and frumpy and self-indulgent, to the point that we actually believe it ourselves. Fun fact: motherhood is raw and wild and fierce and insane. Sometimes it is also very boring. But it’s a trip. And I do believe - as you say - that people can mother without giving birth, without having children. Being a really good aunt is a kind of mothering. Being a really good friend is. It’s time we reclaimed the term, honestly.

Hark is available in paperback tomorrow. Alice’s Substack is called SAVOUR.

Table for One is available in paperback tomorrow.

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