The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

23 Comments

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Liz Alterman's avatar
Liz Alterman
5h

Thank you, Emma! I hadn't heard of Frantumaglia but just borrowed the audiobook from the library and it's read by one of favorites! 💕

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Lore Wilbert's avatar
Lore Wilbert
9h

Thank you for this, Emma. I loved reading every word of it.

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