my new non-fiction A CREATIVE COMPASS, all about the magic and intuition of living a creative life.

I can finally share something I’ve been alluding to for a while. I have written a new non-fiction book—this time all about creativity.

This is a personal look at my creative process—how I follow my intuition and call upon our inner guidance system during times of big change.

As readers of this newsletter know, I’m as much a reader as I am a writer, and my shelves are brimming with books that have enabled me to live a big bold creative life. And I finally felt ready to contribute my own version.

Two years ago, I sat down at my desk and thought: could I write an in-depth and truthful book about my relationship with creativity? Am I ready? 8 books later, creativity retreats all around the world and over a decade in - turns out I have so much to say and share on the topic. There are very few quotes or interviews from other people in this book. I challenged myself to follow my own theories, what I know to be true; and the benefits of following your own personal creative path —and how we can all tune into our own intuition especially during chaotic times. Something I call my Creative Compass. 🧭

On my creativity retreats, I am asked questions such as: how do you know which idea to stick to? How do you carve out time? How do you build self-belief? How do you prioritise your creativity? How do you make and maintain creative friendships?

Well—I’ve answered everything, and it’s ALL in my new book. This is not a book of interviews or regurgitated quotes or tips: this is a book of individual essays, anecdotes and stories. I’m so excited to share it with you.

Isn’t this cover wonderful? It was designed by the brilliant Anna Morrison, who also illustrated the cover of A Year of Nothing.

You guys know how much I love Bookshop.org—a place where you can support independent bookshops with your purchase. If you order via this link above you can get a *signed copy!* You can also get 10% off when you order (your signed copy!) with the code LOVEBOOKSHOPS. There are a limited number available, so I do recommend pre-ordering quickly :)

I’ve been working on this behind-the-scenes for a while now, and quite simply I wrote the book I wanted to read right now. This book is a companion, a gentle guide, a friend. As I’ve written before, I believe books have energy. And the energy of this book is a soothing one. This book wants you to make things, and live out a creative life on your own terms.

This is what my agent, friend (and first reader of the book!) Viola said:

“A CREATIVE COMPASS is a book we all need in our lives. Each time I’ve read it I’ve felt renewed, inspired, and like Emma is tapping into a part of my wellbeing and psyche that I’m much less practiced at accessing. It’s a call to reconnect with what’s important in life, what’s important to you – and for all of us, especially in such a creative industry – it’s a call we need to listen to.”

This is a guide for artists, makers, writers and anyone seeking to live more creatively, with confidence, calm and joy.



During my Year of Nothing, I had to forge my own creative compass to rekindle my spark when it was running dangerously low.

This book is all about setting our own inner compass, with mindsets, rituals, and actions that help us overcome burnout and mental blocks, reignite our creative inspiration and flow, and reconnect with intuition and self-trust.

We all possess creativity: whether it’s in the clothes we wear, the way we arrange flowers, or the patterns we choose for our bedroom walls. And in today’s fast-paced, AI-driven world, many of us have lost touch with our innate creative abilities. By chasing trends, productivity hacks and protocols, we forget to trust ourselves, and instead rely on algorithms to dictate what we like, what we make, and crucially, how we feel.

By designing my own Creative Compass, I broke free from the need for outside approval and created an even more vibrant, fulfilling life from the inside-out—and I’m SO excited to share it with you.

It has everything I know. In this book.

Coming 25th June 2026!!!!!

*And some exciting (related) news!*

I’m hosting a retreat in Greece…

A special, one-off opportunity - a chance to experience an exclusive workshop inspired by the tools in A Creative Compass before the book is out —and learn some of the creative prompts firsthand!

I’m so excited to share that I’m collaborating with the brilliant team at Rosemary’s House on a bespoke creativity workshop in Greece this May 11th-18th. (Previous retreat mentors at Rosemary’s House include alumni Coco Mellors, Maggie Smith and Megan Stielstra so I’m certainly in good company!)

All the details are here, and the team is now accepting applications! Admissions are rolling, so apply at your earliest convenience.

For questions, don’t hesitate to contact apply@rosemaryshouse.org.

I only run one retreat a year and they are always different! Hope to see you there! <3