To support The Hyphen, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3 A recent paid subscriber said: “One of my all-time favourite Substacks, I love getting an insight into Emma’s creative career and she has the best recommendations in her Sunday scrolls !”

I saw someone tweet recently something along the lines of “You know why I love books? There are NO ADVERTS.”

Over the past few years, I’ve grown increasingly weary of adverts. I’ve always understood their role within the creator economy, and I’ve tried to back my favourite online creators by engaging with their #ads—after all, when brands cover the bills, it frees up more space for creativity. We all need to eat and earn.

But lately, ads seem to seep into every corner of daily life, and it can feel overwhelming. One click away lies yet another [insert life-changing-thing]. Could we even imagine an online world with fewer ads? Could there be another way?

A podcast I listened to the other day had 11 adverts throughout the 35 minute episode. I counted them. The other evening I was watching a hard-hitting documentary on Disney+ that made me cry and a sudden loud advert for JUST EAT blasted onto my screen. One minute I was lost in someone’s emotional journey; the next someone is singing a catchy jingle to me about pizza. For 30 seconds, I sat there, stewing a little bit. Sure, I could’ve upgraded to the ad-free version—and I probably will next time—but by then I was already halfway through the documentary. The interruption felt more and more jarring.

Before I shifted more of my writing to Substack, explored self-publishing, had my Year of Nothing, and stepped away from weekly podcasting, my life was full of adverts. Both consuming them and producing them.

At the time, my weekly podcast was a main income stream (and allowed me the freedom to write my books), and I recorded ‘ad-reads’ via the podcast company. Advertisers loved my show. Themes and guests covering tech, culture and creativity. But over time I remember feeling more and more awkward recording them. My voice would tighten slightly every time I spoke about banks and apps and start-ups and subscriptions:

Do *YOU* have itchy feet? Try this new one-off cream at a Superdrug near you! Terms and conditions apply!

I would often get feedback from the client: “Please can you sound a bit more enthusiastic about the product?” or “Do you mind re-recording, and sounding a bit more… upbeat?”

At which point, I’d think: But it’s a foot spray!! How much more upbeat can I be about a foot spray!!

There was one time I partnered with a coffee brand, and I had said ‘barrister’ instead of ‘barista’ in the advert and my sister rang me, laughing, to (thankfully) point it out.

I made peace with it all and continued doing the podcast ads for money, and told myself: everyone does ads! Even Oprah was doing adverts on Super Soul Sunday for Poo-Pourri, the “Before-You-Go Toilet Spray”. (Oprah! If it’s good enough for her…etc!)

That was, and still is, the main podcast business. You read out whatever ad comes across your desk (Mailchimp! Squarespace!) and you get paid monthly depending on the amount of listeners.

Personally I drew the line at Big Pharma, any health or weight loss stuff or just in anything in general that gave me the ick. Sometimes I got complaints from listeners about the ads (“they disrupt the show”) and I thought yes, I agree, I wish I didn’t have to do them either.

This reminds me of a time I once went into a voiceover studio. A voiceover agent was interested in representing me because of the success of the podcast, and I had to record some demos. I recorded a few things about A Big Cyber Sale and I never heard back. I think I know why—I wouldn’t have sounded enthusiastic enough. Be More Upbeat. Perhaps it was obvious: I don’t like doing ads and/or I was bad at pretending.

When I was 26, I flew to LA to star in a major Microsoft advert that played in cinemas all over the world, celebrating technology and the Millennial multi-hyphenate. I was grateful for the experience, the trip (and of course the pay cheque) and mostly people were nice about it. But I also saw a few tweets from a former male colleague no less, saying: “god that AD is SO ANNOYING!” Apparently it played before every single episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Channel 4.

I did various brand deals during my late-twenties, some of which I was really proud of—mainly off the back of the first bestseller The Multi-Hyphen Method: I worked with Google on a radio campaign about side-hustles, I worked with American Express on a series of videos about career pivots; I worked with Dropbox on a series about creativity, and I worked with Lenovo who sponsored a mini-series of my podcast. They allowed me to create the episodes in exactly my own way and style, and my listeners loved them. Instead of an intrusive product advert, it was my normal output, just ‘supported by’.

Right now, I am in the fortunate position where I don’t need to work with brands as much. Mainly thanks to the rise of the paid subscriber model where readers can enjoy my words/content ad-free. I have found a new model that works for me—this subscription set-up right now is enough to support my creative endeavours.

If you are paid subscriber, you won’t ever see an advert on the paid section of The Hyphen. (If you’re a free subscriber, you might do, I don’t know yet.) In this crazy online world, this means a lot to me to have an ad-free space and I hope it does to you too.

My brain really did need a break from the constant selling and hustling and #sponcon. I just want to consume things without being aggressively sold to all the time. Maybe that’s wishful thinking. Maybe it’s possible.

To support more writing on The Hyphen, sign up to be a paid subscriber. <3 A recent paid subscriber said: “One of my all-time favourite Substacks, I love getting an insight into Emma’s creative career and she has the best recommendations in her Sunday scrolls !”

become a paid subscriber