Burnout is no joke
I'm back (on here), in a more gentle way.
The Hyphen by Emma Gannon is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, why not consider becoming a paid subscriber for just £1.50 a week.
Burnout is a word I have used so many times in the past. I have read it a thousand times in articles. A colloquial, casual word I've used in conversation when I was slightly frazzled. Bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Hyphen by Emma Gannon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.